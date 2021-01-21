5 most fun cars in GTA Online

People often get so caught up in the daunting challenges of GTA Online that they forget that it is, after all, a video game - a channel of escapism where having a blast should be the top priority.

Saving money to buy a top-dollar military car and a heavy rifle is, of course, a big part of the game, but so is having fun.

This article lists the top 5 vehicles in GTA Online that can take the player down a gut-twisting rollercoaster of fun.

What are the most fun cars in GTA Online?

#5 The Deluxo

Image via GTA Base

Based on a DeLorean DMC-12 from the popular movie Back To The Future, the Deluxo is the physical manifestation of the word 'fun' in GTA Online.

The car is equipped with gull-wing doors and has the ability to fly over the sprawling city in the game.

The Deluxo can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,721,500.

#4 The Vigilante

Image via GTA fandom

The Vigilante is based on the Batmobile from the Batman movies.

When it comes to looks, the Vigilante, with its distinctive prolonged fins, sharp edges and intimidating frame, leaves no room for any other sports car in the spotlight of stardom.

The car has smooth handling, great acceleration, decent traction and a mind-blowing top speed of 150 mph / 241.4 km/h. As if that wasn't enough, it also comes equipped with a powerful boost.

The Vigilante can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,750,000 in GTA Online.

#3 The Ramp Buggy

Image via GTA wiki

The popular Ramp Buggy seems to have taken after the Flip Car from Fast & Furious 6.

Although the Ramp Buggy is not a weaponized vehicle, it is arguably the most powerful weapon that the player can own in GTA Online.

The Ramp Buggy can send a vehicle flying out of its way without so much as a dent in its sleek and sturdy frame.

However, to own this super cool car, the player will need to have earned the title of CEO. It can then be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,192,000 in GTA Online.

#2 The Invade and Persuade

Image via GTA fandom

The Invade and Persuade is the perfect deja vu trigger for players who couldn't get enough of remote-controlled cars when they were kids.

People might think that remote-controlled cars have little use in video games, especially a video game as fraught with peril as GTA Online. However, they are not only handy little pals but are also super fun to mess around with.

Sneaking up on virtual people and knocking them around like a sack of potatoes has never been more fun!

This toy tank can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,275,000 in GTA Online.

#1 The Scramjet

The overall shape and frame of the Scramjet are heavily based on the Vigilante. However, while the Vigilante looks like the incarnation of death, the Scramjet is a distant but loyal relative of style.

The Scramjet is super fun to fly around with. To top it off, it comes equipped with machine guns and a super powerful missile launcher.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,480,000 in GTA Online.