Top 5 cars equipped with a boost in GTA Online

Classic vehicles featured in GTA Online shine the light of stardom on the entire franchise, but rides equipped with a boost set the bar way too high for any other game to climb.

Boost-assisted cars are famous for two reasons: They are super cool and take the game to the next level.

This article talks about the best rides that come equipped with a boost in GTA Online.

Best cars fitted with a boost in GTA Online

#5 - The Rocket Voltic

The Rocket Voltic is based on the popular Voltic and features an impressively sized rocket on the car's rear side, which seems to have undergone various modifications.

When activated, the rocket booster emanates a small explosion that gives the car a tremendous boost for a second or two. This tool allows players to escape danger at the last minute and avoid fatal accidents.

The Voltic sports a classy, sleek armor and boasts high acceleration and a top speed of 90.15 mph.

It costs $3,830,400 in GTA Online.

#4 - The Nightmare Scarab

The flashy Nightmare Scarab seems to take inspiration from the Ripsaw EV2 and the M41 Walker Bulldog.

The vehicle sports two special features called the jump mode and the shunt mode. The former throws it in the air for a couple of seconds, enough to make a hasty escape when required. The shunt mode allows the vehicle to slam the brakes suddenly and slide to the open side, thus hitting an automobile on that side.

This vehicle also boasts an upgradable boost system, which increases its speed on different levels depending on the installed booster.

The Nightmare Scarab has recorded a top speed of 119.50 mph and is tagged at a whopping $3,076,290 in GTA Online.

#3 - The Pegassi Toreador

Clad in a glamourous armor, the Pegassi Toreador is based on the Lamborghini Marzal concept car and features a classic four-door layout.

The Pegassi Toreador hosts good speed but suffers from average acceleration, which is where the boost system comes in.

It boosts the speed of the car for about a second, sending it soaring through the traffic. The booster of the Pegassi Toreador also recharges pretty quickly.

What's more, the Pegassi Toreador hosts a submarine mode, which allows the car to face GTA Online water bodies with grace.

The Pegassi Toreador is available for purchase at Warstock Cache and Carry and costs $3,660,000.

#2 - The Scramjet

The popular Scramjet takes after the Speed Racer and Mach-Five. It hosts a classic rounded body and an overall aerodynamic shape.

The car has good acceleration and decent speed. Moreover, it comes with a power hop that allows the car to simply skip over roadblocks and other obstacles.

The booster that comes with the Scramjet is more powerful than any other. It propels the car forward for about two and a half seconds and takes only four seconds to recharge.

It costs $4628,4000 in GTA Online.

#1 - Vigilante

The Vigilante is a weaponized sports car equipped with great speed, smooth handling, and decent acceleration.

The amazing thing about this sports car is the fact that it can hold up to 30 missiles at a time. Not too shabby, is it?

The booster attached to the Vigilante takes heavily after Rocket Voltic's booster. It propels the car forward in a powerful burst and gives the acceleration a solid boost.

The Vigilante is tagged at a price of 3,750,000 in GTA Online.