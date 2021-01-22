The Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online: All you need to know about one of the fastest cars in the game

While fun vehicles like the cheeky little Invade & Persuade bring out the innate extraness of GTA Online, cars like Ocelot Pariah are the assets that make the game what it is: a full-throttle adventure into the meandering folds of escapism.

Some missions in GTA Online do not require a lightning-fast vehicle to see the light of day. Due to their time-sensitive nature, others may need more than just a fast ride, which is where the unrivaled, daunting talk of the town comes in.

The Ocelot Pariah. The fastest car to grace the game, pampering players and finishing enemies.

All details about the Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online

The Ocelot Pariah daunting prospect (Image via GTA Wiki)

The infamous Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online takes the appearance of the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. The grille and the headlights of the car seem to be heavily inspired by the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Ferrari Portofino.

When it comes to performance, the Ocelot Pariah has absolutely no match in GTA Online. Recorded at a statistical stock top speed of 110 mph/177 km/h, the car gracefully takes a spot on the pedestal, and judging by the weekly updates, would be occupying that privileged spot for quite a while.

As if that wasn't enough, the Ocelot Pariah can be upgraded to boast better speed and acceleration performance.

With the EMS Engine Upgrade 1, the Ocelot produces a top speed of 112 mph/180 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 2 gives the car a top speed of 115 mph/185.11 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 3 allows the car to peak at a breathtaking top speed of 120 mph/193.1 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 4 turns the Ocelot Pariah into the fastest land beast in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 126 mph/202.8 km/h.

Advertisement

The only vehicles that outperform the Ocelot in speed are boost-assisted cars like the Vigilante and the BF400 when striking a wheelie.

This iconic car features smooth handling that makes driving a walk in the park. What's more, the Ocelot Pariah's wheels seem to be made of butter, allowing the vehicle to smoothly glide over bumps and rocks as if they aren't even there.

The Ocelot Pariah can be bought from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,420,000.

Note: Stats taken from gtabase