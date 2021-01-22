The Bravado Banshee 900R in GTA Online: All you need to know

From futuristic flying cars with gull-wing doors, to remote-controlled miniatures, to deadly armoured vehicles equipped with missile launchers, GTA Online has it all.

Smart criminals and perilous missions are just one aspect of the game. Considering the wide spectrum of vehicles GTA Online features, cars should have an exclusive domain of their own - and to some extent they do.

This is why gamers spend so much time doing client featured jobs and running illegal businesses. GTA Online cars cost an arm and a leg, and money is an integral part of the game.

Over the years, the Bravado Banshee 900R has earned a lot of buzz in GTA Online. This article highlights the best features of the civilian car.

The Bravado Banshee 900R in GTA Online

The Bravado Banshee 900R is essentially an upgraded variant of the original Banshee, which has been seen multiple times in GTA Online.

The car boasts a sturdy and classical design that compliments its one of a kind name. As a matter of fact, the Bravado Banshee is the testimony the world needed so desperately: Style should never be taken with a grain of salt, especially in GTA Online.

When it comes to speed and performance, the Bravado Banshee sets the bar high. Recorded at a top speed of 107 mph, the vehicle performs really well for a civilian super car. The Bravado Banshee also boasts high acceleration as well as smooth handling.

What's more, the Bravado Banshee, when upgraded, takes the game to the next level, which gives it a solid edge over its contemporary competitors in GTA Online.

EMS Engine Uograde 1 gives the car a top speed of 111mph/ 178.6 km/h

EMS Engine Upgrade 2 produces a top speed of 115 mph/ 185.1 km/h.

EMS Upgrade 3 gives the car a top speed of 119mph / 191.5 km/h

EMS Engine Upgrade 4 produces a super impressive top speed of 124 mph / 199.6 km/h.

The Bravado Banshee 900R can be purchased from Benny's Original Motor Works for $565,000 in GTA Online.