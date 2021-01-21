Heists are a thrilling and adventurous part of the game. But they are also highly lucrative for players in GTA Online.

The Cayo Perico Heist is perhaps one of the most popular heists in GTA Online, with a strong storyline and an exotic challenge. The player has to infiltrate a fortified island and steal sensitive documents. The mission does not end here. The player must safely take the documents to the Madrazo family before the rival party destroys them.

The Cayo Perico Heist is worth 1,100,000 in GTA Online.

How to make money with the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

The key to making the most money in the Cayo Perico Heist is to do the setup and prep missions that are mandatory. Some players get caught up in the hype of doing extra prep missions. There is no need to engage in optional setup objectives when the player is doing this stealth mission. The key codes, the plasma cutter, the blowtorch, and the fingerprint cloner are the most important missions in the heists in GTA Online.

Players should invest in the Sparrow Helicopter. Although expensive, the Sparrow saves a lot of time and money in the long run. In GTA Online, time is money.

To make the highest payout possible from the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, a player should target a goldmine of loot like the Pink Diamond or the Madrazo files. A player should cancel the mission and re-start the heist if it is tequila or another low-paying loot in the vault.

Another way to maximize profit with the Cayo Perico Heist is to start hard mode. There is a short time window between one heist and another. The key is to jump onto the next heist as soon as possible to enter hard mode, which increases payout by 10%.