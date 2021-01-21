Players have often been told that running an illegal business, like selling stolen cars, is the best way to hoard up in-game cash in GTA Online.

While that may be true, running a business is not always a walk in the park - even in a video game.

Some players simply do not like the daily grind of managing a warehouse or trudging through a series of source missions. It makes the game feel a lot more like an actual business than what it is - just a game.

Fortunately, there are less complicated ways to make money in GTA Online. This article takes a look at the 5 of them.

5 best ways to make money in GTA Online

#5 Treasure Hunts

Treasure hunts are one of the most lucrative and fun ways to earn the big bucks in GTA Online.

Advertisement

When the player joins an online session and plays for a few minutes on Freemode, the system automatically sends an email with a picture of a specified location where the treasure is hidden.

The player's job is to head to the marked areas on the map and find a note. There will be a chime in the game to signify whether the player is closer to the note or farther. The chime gets louder as the player gets closer.

This GTA Online mission is worth $250,000.

To take the game - or rather the money - to the next level, the player can take part in another treasure hunt prompted by a certain Maude. Pleasing Maude will get the player another $250,000.

#4 Robbery In Progress

Robbery in Progress is a client-featured Terrorbyte job in GTA Online, and it is worth a hell lot of in-game money.

In this job, the player works with Paige to intervene in a bank robbery. They then have to take the bag of gold that the heist crew worked so hard for.

Advertisement

As a reward, the player gets $30,000 worth of money as well as the satisfaction of seeing Paige smile.

#3 Diamond Shopping

Diamond Shopping is another client-featured job in GTA Online that is worth a lot of cash. However, this mission is only available for players who have the drone station upgrade for the Terrorbyte.

Diamond Shopping in GTA Online works in the same way as Robbery In Progress. All the player has to do is fly over to the jewellery shop and steal the loot.

This job will earn the player $30,000.

#2 Casino Story Missions

Advertisement

Casino Story Missions is not only a goldmine for players who do not wish to run a business in GTA Online but are also super fun.

There are a total of six Casino Story Missions in GTA Online. The first 5 missions are worth $50,000, and upon completing the last mission, the player earns a whopping $100,000.

#1 Heists

Planning a Heist is the essence of GTA Online. In fact, Heists are one of the major reasons why Grand Theft Auto is the most highly rated franchise in the world.

Heists are one of the best ways to make serious cash in the game. They earn the player a grand total of about $2,500,000 as well as a load of cool bonuses.