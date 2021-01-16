5 best GTA 5 cars under $800k as of January 2021

Rockstar has always been big on vehicles, and the same goes for GTA 5. Much of the joy in the GTA 5 universe, with its robust characters and full-throttle adventures, boils down to the player being able to spend a fortune on classic military cars.

There are countless vehicles to choose from in GTA 5, from jeeps and motorcycles, to flying cars and super expensive yachts. However, cars have a special place in GTA 5 for obvious reasons.

A motorcycle can't prevent the player from bullet fire. If anything, it only exposes the player to more attacks and unwanted attention. Cars, on the other hand, are often bulletproof in nature and offer greater cover and protection.

Top 5 cars in GTA 5 that cost less than $800k.

#5 - Jester Classic

The Jester Classic is a sports car based heavily on the infamous Toyota Supra JZA80 (MK IV).

The Jester Classic boasts decent speed and acceleration and can perform surprisingly well on rough graveled roads in rural parts of the city. Equipped with a twin-cam Inline-6 engine and a 5-speed gearbox, the Jester Classic is definitely a bank for the player's buck.

This sports car is tagged for a price of $790,000 in GTA 5.

#4 - The Comet Safari

The Comet Safari in GTA 5 is another sports car manufactured by the popular Pfister.

The car is heavily based on the Porche 911 930 Group B. Only the best can be expected from this popular vehicle.

The Comet Safari has great speed and impressive acceleration, recorded at 120.00 mph (193.12 km/hr), and boasts an off-road body style with a capacity of seating two people.

It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $710,000 in GTA 5 and stored in a personal Garage.

#3 - The Omnis

Based on the Audi Quattro and the Alfa Romeo Alfetta, the Omis is a sports car featured in GTA 5.

Developed by the prestigious Obey, the car has a two-door compact body style and is pretty decent as far as performance and speed are considered.

It has smooth wheels that present little to no friction while driving. The handling of the car is user-friendly and super fancy, with the manufacturer emblem blazing in the center.

The Omnis is available for $701,000 in GTA 5.

#2 - The Armoured Karuma

In GTA 5, the Karuma Armoured is every player's dream, and the good thing about this armored civilian car is that it can be unlocked pretty early in the game without much hassle.

With a four-door compact sedan body style, the Karuma seems to be heavily based on the Subaru WRX STI. The shape of the body is similar to the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

Equipped with a five-cylinder engine and a five-speed gearbox, the Armoured Karuma hosts great speed and decent acceleration.

However, the best thing about the Karuma is the powerful armor its body is clad in, making the car bullet-proof against all kinds of deadly weapons.

The Armoured Karuma is available for $689,250 in GTA 5.

#1 - The Verlierer

The Verlierer is a sports car manufactured by Bravado. It is based heavily on TVR Sagaris and the Wiesmann GT MF in GTA 5.

As far as looks go, the Verlierer takes pride in its sleek blue body and elegant headlights.

The car has a high top speed and decent acceleration, thanks to the powerful engine it is equipped with.

It is available at Legendary Motorsport for $695,000 in GTA 5.