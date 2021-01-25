Top 5 must-have things to buy in GTA Online

An insatiable hunger for wealth is not frowned upon in the world of GTA Online, where survival heavily depends on spending money in the virtual world.

While players need to make meaningful purchases, the game tends to promote a lot of stuff the player doesn't need.

For example, certain vehicles in the game have been placed there purely for aesthetic reasons. The same goes for weapons, outfits, businesses, and other entities. Not everything is worth engaging with or purchasing.

This article talks about the five best things to own in GTA Online, even if they cost a fortune.

5 things every player needs in GTA Online

#5 The Terrorbyte

Based on the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6x6 expedition vehicle, the Terrorbyte is a fully stacked command truck. This vehicle is a criminal's best friend in GTA Online.

In terms of handling, The Terrobyte is an extremely versatile truck. But more importantly, this truck is commonly available in the game. Sometimes it pops up exactly where the player needs it.

Some of the most lucrative client jobs are exclusively tied to this vehicle. These jobs can net the player a total of $32,000 within 5 to 10 minutes. These include:

Robbery in progress. Data sweep. Targeted data. Diamond shopping. Collector's pieces Deal breaker

Moreover, the Terrorbyte is a fully customizable vehicle that allows the player to conduct all their business from a central location. It helps that this location is mobile.

The Terrorbyte can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,375,000 after purchasing a Nightclub.

#4 A Bunker

Import and export businesses are easily one of the best ways to go from rags to riches in GTA online. However, the player needs to put in a lot of work for a warehouse to convert leads to sales.

A passive stream of income can be generated by kick-starting a gunrunning business, which pretty much runs itself without much supervision. The payout per-hour is astronomical, considering the player seldom has to show up at work.

To start a gunrunning business in GTA Online, the player needs to invest in a bunker that costs around $3 million.

#3 An armored vehicle

Vehicles are the heart-and-soul of GTA Online. But not all vehicles are worth their cost.

GTA is a dangerous world where crime is rampant. An armored vehicle is essential to the safety of the player. There are many armored vehicles to choose from in GTA Online. All of them are worth their price.

The Armoured Karuma or the Duke O'Death are the two most popular choices. However, if the player wants to go for something more advanced, the Night Shark or the Insurgent Pick Up should be chosen.

#2 The Oppressor MK II

The Oppressor MK II is a flying motorcycle heavily inspired by the original Oppressor. The glaring difference between the two versions is the MK II's ability to fly.

On the ground, the Oppressor MK II works like any other motorcycle in GTA Online. This vehicle has a top speed of 130 mph. The attached rocket boost is another perk.

In the air, the Oppressor MK II is undoubtedly the fastest transport in the game. Its compact frame, sturdy build, and lightweight design sometimes makes the MKII a better choice than an aircraft like the Buzzard.

#1 An Arcade

Players need an arcade in GTA Online for many reasons.

The most important reason is to plan the Diamond Casino Heist. The location provides a safe place to plot the details of the operation.

An arcade also allows players to enjoy exciting games like the love-testers, racing games, Golden Axe-esque Wizard’s Ruin, and more. These locations also have a bar area for the player's virtual character to enjoy a beverage with associates.

Most importantly, arcades serve as the best front to channel black money into a legitimate operation.