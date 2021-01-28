5 best armored vehicles in GTA Online

In a world as perilous as GTA Online, players should always be ready for surprise attacks and violent assaults.

In GTA Online, a player should not only be sporting an arsenal full of deadly weapons but also a bullet-proof armored vehicle that refuses to flinch in the face of adversity.

There are a lot of armored vehicles in GTA Online and for a novice player, the plethora of options available may prove to be more confusing than helpful. After all, each vehicle costs top dollar, and the player can't possibly afford everything that the game has to offer.

This guide takes a look at the top 5 armored vehicles GTA Online players should consider investing in.

Top 5 armored vehicles that GTA Online players should invest in

#5 The Barrage

The Barrage is an off-road buggy, featuring elements of HDT Storm SRTV (Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle) and the HDT Sword ITV (Internationally transportable vehicle).

Unlike most armored vehicles, the Barrage features two gunners: one on the front and the other on the back. As an added perk, the gunner on the back can be switched for a grenade launcher, which should be a part of every player's arsenal in GTA Online.

One major downside of the Barrage is that its design does not support windows, which means the driver will have no bullet protection at all.

Recorded at a top speed of 108.75 mph, the Barrage features decent acceleration and nimble handling.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,125,350.

#4 The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

The Insurgent Pick Up Custom is essentially an upgraded version of the original Insurgent. The predominant difference between the two variants is the equipment of a tow-hitch on the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom, which can tow another player's Anti-Aircraft Trailer.

The Insurgent features a powerful machine gun that is mounted on the roof of the vehicle. The appearance of the vehicle alone is capable of sending the enemy running for the hills.

The player can add an extra layer of protection to the machine gun and have armored windows installed in the car upon customization.

The Insurgent is recorded at a top speed of 99.25 mph, which is not bad for such a bulky vehicle.

To acquire the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom, the player will first have to buy the Insurgent Pick-Up. It can, then, be upgraded to the custom variants in mobile operations or Avenger. The customization costs an extra $2000.

#3 Duke O' Death

The Duke O' Death is a popular muscle car based on the 1968-1970 Dodge Charger. If strength and style were to be blended, the result would be this powerful death machine.

Though the Duke O' Death cannot host machine guns like the Insurgent or the Night Shark, it is a completely bullet-proof car and grants the driver unflinching invincibility against unexpected attacks - which are not uncommon in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 114.25 mph, the Duke O' Death is surprisingly fast for an armored car.

It can be acquired for free by returning players in GTA Online.

For beginners, the Duke O' Death costs $66,500 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry.

#2 The Night Shark

This large and beefy SUV takes after the Dartz Kombat and the Dartz Black Shark, especially in the front design.

The Night Shark is equipped with a sturdy frame and powerful armor. It can take 5 RPGs and about 15 homing rockets before blowing up.

Though the Night Shark is unmatchable in strength, it does not come with bullet-proof windows. However, this shouldn't dissuade the player from purchasing this death machine since armored windows can be installed on customization.

Moreover, the Night Shark features a built-in machine gun on the front, capable of blowing virtual blocks into human gore. However, it should be noted that the driver cannot use the machine gun if the car has been equipped with armored windows.

Recorded at a top speed of 104.75, the Night Shark is a powerful armored vehicle that every player should own in GTA Online.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,245,000.

1) The Armored Kuruma

When it comes to armored cars, the Kuruma has absolutely no match in GTA Online.

The Armored Kuruma is a sports car, essentially based on the original Kuruma in style and performance. What sets the Armored Kuruma apart from its predecessor is the equipment of bullet-proof panels and bullet-resistant windows that will never bow down before small-arms fire.

From high acceleration and smooth handling to amazing traction, the Armored Kuruma has it all.

Recorded at a top speed of 109.75 mph, the Armored Kuruma is one of the fastest armored vehicles in GTA Online.

It can be purchased from Southern S.A. South Autos in GTA Online for $698,250.