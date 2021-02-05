Armored Kuruma vs Duke O'Death: Which is the better armored vehicle in GTA Online?

In the perilous world of GTA Online, the player not only needs an arsenal full of deadly weapons but also a bulletproof, lightning-fast vehicle to evade angry cops and indignant civilians.

This is where armored vehicles like the popular Armored Kuruma and the Duke O' Death come in.

This article analyses the most significant features of the Duke O'Death and the Armored Kuruma to answer the age-old question: Which is the better armored vehicle in GTA Online?

Image via GTA Wiki

Developed by the celebrated manufacturer, Karin, the Armored Kuruma is a civilian sports car boasting a four-door armored sedan body style. With its four-door compact sedan and rear wing, the Armored Kuruma seems to have taken after the Subaru WRX STI. Meanwhile, the overall shape of the car is somewhat reminiscent of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

The Duke O'Death, on the other hand, is manufactured by the popular Imponte and leaves many of its GTA Online competitors behind as far as the design and build is concerned.

Though this armored car does not inherit any other vehicle's sub-standard traits in GTA Online, it is essentially a highly modified version of the Dukes. Hence, some of its elements take inspiration from the 1968-1970 Dodge Charger.

The Duke O'Death costs $665,000 whereas the Armored Kuruma costs $698,250 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Armored Kuruma can take a few rounds of the Heavy Sniper MK II before being destroyed and shows unflinching resistance against bullet fire. It is, however, highly vulnerable to explosives and high-caliber weapons.

The powerful Duke O'Death in GTA Online can withstand about 3 RPGs and 4 Homing Missiles before being destroyed.

The only weapons that the Duke O'Death should be protected from are the Rhino's Cannon and the Sticky Bomb featured in GTA Online. Even with a 100% armor upgrade, the damage caused by the Rhino or the Sticky Bomb would be significant.

The Armored Kuruma is equipped with a powerful five-cylinder engine and a five-speed gearbox. To the delight of GTA 5 fans, the car accelerates like a ball of fire and is recorded at a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h).

The Duke O'Death, on the other hand, is recorded at a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

As far as cost is considered, there is not a staggering difference between the two cars. The Duke O'Death costs $665,000 whereas the Armored Kuruma costs $698,250.

In conclusion, the Duke O'Death is faster, provides decent protection and leaves the Kuruma behind in the looks department.

The Kuruma, on the other hand, has bullet-proof armor and is capable of taking its fair share of explosives without turning to dust.