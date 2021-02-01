Top 5 cars in GTA Online under $200k for beginners

GTA Online is a full-throttle adventure for beginners, and much of the game's experience boils down to the plethora of cars players can enjoy.

However, the number of options available might prove more confusing than helpful for novices, especially when they're already tight on a budget.

This article highlights some of the best cars that players can buy in GTA Online without spending a fortune.

Five best cars under $200k for newbies in GTA Online

#5 - The Virgo

Image via GTA Wiki

Manufactured by Albany, the Virgo is a luxury two-door muscle car, based on the 1977–1979 Mercury Cougar and the 1977-1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V.

Recorded at a top speed of 97.50 mph (156.91 km/h), the Virgo leaves many of its counterparts behind. It features excellent handling, unflinching durability, and impressive braking power for an old muscle car.

When tackling tricky turns, the Virgo doesn't produce understeer like most classic vehicles and features an ergonomic steering wheel.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $195,000.

#4 - The Cognoscenti 55

The Cognoscenti 55, manufactured by Enus, is a modified variant of the Cognoscenti.

While the car may resemble a ramp from an old movie, it leaves most players in awe with its speed and performance.

The Cognoscenti 55 is recorded at a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) and hosts high acceleration, decent traction, and smooth handling.

The car's turning radius is excellent, and the braking power beyond impressive for a vehicle of its size.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $154,000.

#3 - The Bullet

Manufactured by the prestigious Vapid, the Bullet takes after the infamous TBoGT and is equipped with a DOHC V8 engine.

Recorded at a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h), it is perhaps one of the slowest supercars in GTA Online but is still a gem for newbie beginners.

The Bullet hosts high acceleration, decent braking, and impressive handling. It can be customized at Transfender. It is available at Legendary Motorsport for $155,000 in GTA Online.

#2 - The Blade

The Blade is another impressive creation of the Vapid, based on the 1965 and 1968 Chevrolet Impalas.

While the car's top speed, recorded at 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h), is fairly acceptable, its acceleration is high enough to leave vehicles like the Nero behind. Unlike most muscle cars, the Blade does not produce any oversteer, preventing sharp and unintended spins.

The Blade can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos in GTA Online for $160,000. This car, unarguably, is a bang for the player's buck.

#1 - The Chino Custom

Manufactured by the Vapid, the Chino Custom is the perfect concoction of style and performance in GTA Online.

Gamers can only acquire the Chino Custom by upgrading the regular vehicle at Benny's Original Motor Works.

While the original Chino hosts decent acceleration, upon customization, the upgraded variant showcases improved acceleration and higher top speed, recorded at 95.50 mph (153.69 km/h).

Users can purchase it from Benny's Original Motor Works for $180,000.

Price source: gtabase

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.