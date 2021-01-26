Top 3 reasons to own the Terrorbyte in GTA Online

GTA Online features many weaponized vehicles and versatile cars, but the likes of the Terrorbyte have seldom been seen in the game before.

Essentially, this powerful truck is a mobile military base equipped with everything a criminal prodigy could need from a vehicle.

That being said, the Terrorbyte is an armor-plated ride that does not come cheap. Even the cheapest version costs a staggering $1,375,000, excluding all the expenses spent on the club. When additional hardware and customization options are taken into account, the Terrorbyte costs a hefty $3,459,500.

Although this vehicle costs a good chunk of hard-earned money, at the end of the day, the Terrorbyte is the best investment players can make in GTA Online.

This article highlights three reasons why players need to own this powerful symbol of pure havoc in GTA Online.

Three reasons to own the Terrorbyte in GTA Online

#3 - The Terrorbyte is a versatile vehicle

This command truck, heavily inspired by the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6x6 Expedition Vehicle, is exceptionally versatile.

A few taps on the user interface is all it takes for the Terrorbyte to appear right where the player needs it parked in GTA Online. Similarly, the player doesn't need to drive it back to the garage. They can simply send it back with a few taps.

Although this may not seem like a big deal, this vehicle's versatile nature saves a lot of time in the long run and works as a miracle in GTA Online when the player needs to run on an urgent errand.

#2 - Puts an end to grinding jobs

This is perhaps the most important reason to own a Terrorbyte in GTA Online. It is the ultimate dream of a player who has multiple businesses running at the same time.

There is a 'nerve center' in the Terrorbyte that allows players to conduct all of their businesses from one central location, which also happens to be mobile.

To access the 'nerve center,' here's what the player needs to do:

Go to the Nightclub Find the blue garage icon on the map where the Terrorbyte is parked Click on the Terrorbyte Garage The player will automatically be transported to the room where the Terrorbyte is kept Find the blue area where the 'Nerve Center' is located

That's all. Now the player can handle all of his/her business operations in GTA Online from a mobile military base.

#3 - Client featured jobs

Client featured jobs, hosted by Paige, are one of the most lucrative ways to earn money in GTA Online.

These missions are easy to grind and can make about $32,000 within a few minutes. The catch? Paige's jobs in GTA Online are exclusively tied to the Terrorbyte.

These include:

Robbery in progress. Data sweep. Targeted data. Diamond shopping. Collector's pieces Deal breaker

