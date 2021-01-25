GTA Online 2013 vs 2021: Major changes

It's been eight staggering years since GTA Online set the world on fire and, even after all these years, the light of stardom hasn't taken a back seat.

For players who have only just gotten into the game, this article might be full of surprises because there is a reason why GTA continues to be the most rated franchise in the world.

GTA Online, along with the characters, themes, missions, and assets, keeps evolving, making it a timeless masterpiece.

In 2013, GTA Online did not feature a bunch of missions and assets that it does now. The changes have been slow but strong enough to keep that initial spark alive and burning.

This article explores some massive changes that have been made to the game over the years.

Significant changes in GTA Online over the years

While there is no denying that GTA Online is as much of an enthralling experience today as it was back in 2013, Rockstar Games has undoubtedly brought several changes to keep it in vogue, even after almost a decade.

One of the most glaring changes seen in the heart and soul of GTA Online is the Casino. In 2013, it was just another beautiful building on the map that players could do nothing with.

With the 2019 update, not only can gamers enjoy a bunch of games, lucky draws, and whatnot, but they can also rob the treasures hidden in a secret vault in the Casino. The Diamond Casino Heist is worth a hefty million or two, depending on the kind of treasure stolen.

The Casino has seen some massive changes (Image via Playstationlifestyle)

Another big difference between GTA Online 2013 and 2021 is that the early version only allowed players to rob stores and make over $1000 per minute - but only barely.

The 2021 version of GTA Online has all sorts of high-paying missions. The Diamond Casino Heist alone can net the player a minimum of $1 million.

It only takes a flip through the game on the PS3 to realize that back in 2013, GTA Online didn't have half as many vehicles as it does now.

Moreover, the 2021 version allows players to customize all sorts of impromptu races however they want, wherever they want. Initially, the only race players could participate in was an old-fashioned, down-the-hill street race that, too, customized by the game engine from A to Z.

While complicated missions and dangerous heists have kept gamers hooked for several years, free roam activities allow them to take a break and experience something fresh and less challenging.

The early edition featured only a few basic free roam activities, like the opportunity to steal $6000 from a truck that lacked strict security. While $6000 are barely a drop in the ocean for 2021 players, an amount like that was a big deal back in 2013, when players could barely make over a thousand dollars from main missions.

The 2021 version features many free roam activities, and they are far more advanced.

One subtle change is also seen in the map. The 2013 version GTA Online featured a colorful map, while today's iteration hosts a black and white map, the epitome of elegance.