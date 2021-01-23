GTA Online: How to unlock the secret vault in the Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist is one of the most talked-about heists in GTA Online.

Given the complex nature of the heist, earning the highest payout possible is not an easy feat. While walking away with a couple of art pieces and a stack of cash is still worth the time and money invested in the heist, the player should aspire for the highest payout possible.

The cash in the vault is worth $2,115,000, the mound of gold is worth $2,585,000, and the art work can be sold for $2,350,000. Looting the diamonds nets the player a staggering $3,619,000.

This article takes a look at how players can unlock the secret vault in the Diamond Casino Heist.

How can players unlock the secret vault in GTA Online's Diamond Casino Heist?

The secret vault in the casino is a goldmine that nobody would deliberately want to miss out on.

The key to unlocking this mysterious vault, while making sure not to compromise the actual GTA Online heist, is to work with a team of specialists. No more than two people from the crew should be tasked with finding the secret vault and claiming whatever treasure it has.

Advertisement

The secret vault is located on the ground level of the casino, guarded by a couple of guards. While one person knocks down the guards and activates the console, the other should sneak through the vault door and grab the treasure, which should make a hefty sum of $50,000.

While $50,000 may not be worth an arm and a leg in GTA Online, it is certainly a treat for those who love the Diamond Casino Heist.

On the other hand, this secret vault of money could only be an unnecessary hassle for players who prefer other missions over the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online.

No matter the preference, however, it is definitely worth a shot.