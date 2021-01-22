How to make more money in GTA Online's Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist has been in the news before, for hosting one of the most mind-bending storylines in GTA Online.

Contrary to common belief, grabbing a fortune of loot while everyone else is dancing in oblivion is not an easy feat - even in a video game.

There are too many stakes attached to the mission. The player could be caught red-handed. The police may strip down the whole thing into nothing more than a nightmare. Worst of all, the player may manage to pull off the heist for a huge loss and secure only meagre loot.

After all the planning and plotting, nobody would want to walk away with a sorry sum of money. This article talks about the strategies required to pick up the highest payout from the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online.

GTA Online: How to make more money in The Diamond Casino Heist

There are three ways in which the player can carry out the biggest heist in the history of GTA Online:

1) The Silent and Sneaky Approach

Advertisement

2) The Big Con Approach

3) The Aggressive Approach.

The crux of all three approaches is pretty self-explanatory in GTA Online, however, there are a few points the player should keep in mind before choosing one.

The Aggressive approach may be super direct in nature but there are high stakes attached to this strategy. The heist crew will have to kill everyone before they can actually claim the loot, which will hurt the time-sensitive nature of the mission. Moreover, each shot will result in the damage/loss of a certain portion of the loot, which makes this strategy gallant, but less profit-optimized.

The con approach will direct unwanted attention away from the player and result in a smooth takeaway. The Silent and Sneaky approach works in much the same way. Both, at the end, allow the player more time in the vault where the treasure is guarded.

Another way to maximize profit with the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online is to hire the worst gunman and driver in the game. The reason is simple. With the silent stealth approach, the player wouldn't need to doom too many people to death anyway. The worst gunman and driver in GTA Online will demand a relatively smaller cut than those with a good reputation.

There is a secret vault located on the ground level of the Casino. To make the most out of the heist, the player should assign one person with the task of looting the hidden treasure in that vault for a hefty bonus.