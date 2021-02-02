How to make money with an arcade in GTA Online

Arcades are one of the most manageable businesses in GTA Online and are a goldmine for players who are looking for an extra stream of income.

Unlike import/export businesses in GTA Online, players don't have to engage in hectic sell missions to make a return on investment. On the contrary, arcades allow players to have a blast with friends and fellow players while making a lot of money in the background.

This article explains how GTA Online players can generate sales and make money with an arcade.

How can players make money with an arcade in GTA Online?

Map of all the locations (Image via GTA Wiki)

Just like almost everything else in the game, arcades do not come cheap. But to make money, one has to invest money.

Here's a list of all the arcades that players can purchase from Maze Bank Foreclosures:

Warehouse - Davis for $2,135,000 Videogeddon - La Mesa for $1,875,000 Eight-Bit - Vinewood for $2,530,000 Insert Coin - Rockford Hills for $2,345,000 Wonderama - Grapeseed for $1,565,000 Pixel Pete's - Paleto Bay for $1,235,000

A retro arcade building has a number of games that GTA Online players can purchase and enjoy, like the Badlands Revenge II and the Race and Chase: Street Legal.

This allows players to make some extra bucks off the machines and have a blast with friends. The more machines the business owner invests in, the higher the pay-out generation would be.

Having said that, an arcade also serves as a front for plotting the most diverse heist in GTA Online: The Diamond Casino Heist.

The Diamond Casino Heist can net GTA Online players at least a million dollars in the span of 90 minutes.