5 most lucrative businesses in GTA Online

Players can never have enough in-game money in GTA Online, which is why owning a couple of lucrative businesses is so crucial.

The game features a lot of businesses, and unfortunately, not all of them are actually worth paying through the teeth for. There are two things players should consider before investing in a business:

The time and effort required for the business to generate a good deal of money. The initial investment cost.

This article highlights the top five businesses that GTA Online players can kickstart in 2021.

Top 5 GTA Online businesses to buy in 2021

#5 - Cocaine Locker

The Cocaine Locker is a goldmine for players who are looking for a passive source of income in the game. Unlike other businesses, the Cocaine Locker does not require a "break the bank" kind of investment. The cheapest Cocaine Locker costs $975,000.

For a business that runs in the background, the Cocaine Locker is insanely lucrative. Players can make $30,000 per hour doing next to nothing. After upgrades, which cost $1,300,000, players can make a hefty profit of $74,000 per hour.

The only downside of the Cocaine Locker is that the sell missions featured in this business can often be frustratingly tedious, but money makes people do odd things, doesn't it?

#4 - Nightclub

The Nightclub business is criminally underrated in GTA Online simply because it's one of the most complex businesses in the game.

While the initial investment cost of the Nightclub is not exactly cheap, GTA Online players can easily make a massive return on investment with the Nightclub by making $40,000 per hour without doing anything at all.

To add a cherry on top, the Nightclub doesn't even require re-stocking like the Cocaine Locker. The business pretty much runs itself.

Moreover, the Nightclub also opens other opportunities for players like the infamous Terrorbyte. The Terrorbyte, in turn, allows players to enjoy five exclusive client featured jobs. It also offers a decent discount on the Oppressor MK II - the dream of every player.

#3 - Vehicle Warehouse

A Vehicle Warehouse makes for the most lucrative business in GTA Online. Players can make $80,000 every 20 minutes by selling high-end luxury vehicles to high-paying Commission officers.

Unlike the Nightclub or the Cocaine Locker, a Vehicle Warehouse does not create another passive stream of income for the player. Players will have to put in a lot of work and complete sell missions before they can get a return on their investment.

#2 - Bunker

People who look for more than money in a GTA Online business should look no further than the Bunker.

Not only can players make $79,000 per hour with the Bunker, but they can also take part in one of the most thrilling sell missions featured in GTA Online. Moreover, the Bunker features a special utility vehicle called the MOC, which gives players access to some exclusive missions.

#1 - Arcade

A retro Arcade business property serves as a front for planning the infamous Diamond Casino Heist in the game.

It also features a number of games GTA Online players can purchase and enjoy, like the Badlands Revenge II and the Race and Chase: Street Legal. This allows players to make some extra bucks off the machines, which is always a treat in GTA Online.

The Diamond Casino Heist, on the other hand, can net the player at least a million dollars within 90 minutes.

Moreover, players can also operate illegal business operations in the background to earn the big bucks.