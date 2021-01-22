Which businesses to buy and avoid in GTA Online? A beginner's guide

There are numerous types of businesses in GTA Online, some of which a beginner should buy and others they must avoid.

Businesses in GTA Online often require an investment. It's not just an investment of the player's money, but also their time. If a beginner is seeking efficiency, there are unquestionably some businesses they should avoid. Likewise, some are absolutely worth it for reaching the end-game.

As this guide targets beginners, it will try to keep it simple enough for them to follow. Advanced tricks and whatnot won't be too useful for them, while other factors are also worthy of consideration.

For example, this guide will assume players are playing solo or with not too many friends. Typically, pro players don't like to mingle with newbies, so this guide targets the lowest denominator of beginners.

Why businesses are important in GTA Online

Businesses help provide a constant stream of passive income (Image via Gameplay.tips)

There are many businesses in GTA Online, i.e., MC Businesses (which has several subfields), Gunrunning, Nightclubs, CEO Businesses, Import/Export, etc., to consider.

Some focus solely on profits, while others introduce some neat features. However, beginners won't benefit from some businesses due to their inexperience and lack of need for certain rewards.

An example of a business a player won't need right away is the Nightclub. It's expensive and isn't as immediately rewarding to beginners (it's a great source of passive income, but beginners need more active money makers). In this scenario, it's something to avoid as a beginner.

Advertisement

Still, it would be strongly recommended to return to it once players are skilled enough (upgrading the Oppressor Mk II with the Terrorbyte is 100% worth it).

Noobs can avoid expensive purchases at the start (Image via GTA Base)

However, the businesses on this list are genuinely worth avoiding for players of all skill levels. As a result, it's imperative to alert beginners which ones they should avoid. Likewise, it's also vital to let them know which ones they should start with in GTA Online.

Which businesses to avoid

The Meth Lab business (Image via GTA Base)

Advertisement

There are several MC Businesses where players can make profits. However, as their primary reward is just a profit, they aren't the highest priority for a beginner.

MC Businesses also require a sizable investment, one of which players might not have at-hand so easily. This is especially true considering not all MC Businesses pay equally.

The Meth Lab is objectively worse than the Cocaine Lockup, as it takes 45 hours to break even (as opposed to 31 hours) with all upgrades. Afterward, the profit of the Meth Lab is only $51,000 compared to the Cocaine Lockup's $74,000 per hour.

MC Businesses also require groups of players to sell their supplies efficiently, which hurts solo beginner players.

Air freight missions in GTA Online are time-consuming (Image via GTA Wiki)

Another business worth avoiding is Air-Freight Cargo. While the missions are easy for beginners, they are time-consuming and don't make as much money as some other GTA Online businesses.

As the rewards aren't substantial, it's simply not worth a person's time, especially if they're a beginner and are looking to catch up in GTA Online.

Which businesses to buy

Advertisement

The Vehicle Warehouse is a key business to invest in (Image via GTA Base)

Just as there are businesses beginners should avoid, there are also those that they should strongly consider. One of these would be the Import/Export missions for the Vehicle Warehouse. Although the cheapest option costs $1,500,000, it's among the best ways for a solo player to make money in GTA Online.

As money is instrumental to a beginner's gameplay experience within GTA Online, the Vehicle Warehouse is easily one of the best properties for them to buy and start a business in. It's ease and profitability when abusing the 32 rule can be seen in the video below.

This business involves players finding cars and selling them. It should be simple enough to do, especially if they follow the above example quite well. Eventually, they'll only find expensive cars to sell for nearly $80k (especially if they only sell to the top bidder).

After partaking in this business for a while, beginners should have enough money to invest in another business. However, they shouldn't just buy any business in GTA Online.

Advertisement

The next best investment would be the Gunrunning business. Like Importing/Exporting, beginners need to buy a property pertaining to Gunrunning. Specifically, they need to purchase bunkers in GTA Online for this business.

Gunrunning is essential for unlocking some weapon-customizations through research, which makes avoiding it a terrible idea. Considering a player can make a significant profit with this business in conjunction with Importing/Exporting, it's highly recommended for beginners to buy it in GTA Online.

Avoiding Gunrunnung might be a terrible idea (Image via US Gamer)

One great reason for buying a bunker is that it builds supplies passively, meaning that players don't have to waste time actively stealing equipment.

It can take 12 hours (with upgrades) to restock the bunker, which players can sell for over $1 million. Of course, this business is more efficient with friends, so profits won't be as high for solo players in GTA Online.

As mentioned previously, players can also invest in research via bunkers. While expensive if they wish to rush through it, research gives players valuable benefits such as armor-piercing bullets, explosive rounds, and a thermal scope for heavy sniper rifles.

These bonuses help make heists and missions tremendously more efficient, giving beginners an extra incentive to buy a bunker in GTA Online.

What's next?

Advertisement

Nightclub's can be a great income source once players are set in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The main goal for GTA Online businesses is to help advance the player's growth. The game is regularly getting updated, and inflation is seriously affecting GTA Online's new weapons, vehicles, etc. As a result, the two businesses (Import/Export & Gunrunning) are an excellent way for beginners to catch up in GTA Online.

Eventually, they'll purchase a Nightclub (another necessity for the end-game). Other businesses like the MC Businesses (Cocaine Lockup) or heist facilities depend on whether they play in groups or solo. Like Air-Freight Cargo, some are simply a waste of time and should be avoided at all times.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.