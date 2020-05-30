GTA 5: Best businesses to own in GTA: Online

Biker Gangs in GTA Online

There are plenty of ways to go about making money in GTA: Online. The most fun way to do so is by doing heists. However, doing heists isn't the only way to make the most out of the game.

For instance, you need to have a Bunker to host the Doomsday Heist, which is one of the highest paying heists in the game. A Bunker is an essential business to own that also gives you returns on your investment.

On that note, let us have a look at three great businesses to own in GTA.

3 Great Businesses to own in GTA: Online

3) Biker Business

A Biker Gang in GTA Online

Ever since the success of TV shows like Sons of Anarchy, everyone has at least dreamed once of being part of a biker gang. GTA: Online lets you live out your biker outlaw fantasies while also helping you make a lot of money in the game.

You must buy a Clubhouse to begin your biker gang in GTA. Clubhouses are spread all through the map and are available for purchase at relatively low prices from $200,000 to $495,000.

The name of the game when it comes to making the most money out of the biker business is "quantity over quality", as it is easier to buy more of the clubhouses as compared to other businesses.

There's plenty of businesses you can deal in when you buy a Clubhouse such as Dorgument Forgery, Weed, Meth, etc. You sell these goods to make more money. You can upgrade these businesses in three ways: Staff, Production or Security to suit your needs.

2) Night Club

Nightclubs in GTA: Online

All of the business set you back by quite a bit but they're essential if you want to rank up and be considered an elite among GTA: Online players. The Night Club is a great business for you to invest in, but it sets you back by quite a large sum.

A Night Club in GTA comes in the range of $1,080,000 to $1,700,000. The Night Club produces passive income, meaning you can be doing other activities while the Night Club keeps adding money to your account over time.

There aren't too many upgrades to purchase except for cosmetic ones, but be sure to upgrade your storage to increase profits. Security is also a good upgrade branch, as it decreases the likelihood of your club being attacked by other players.

1) Bunker

Bunkers in GTA: Online (picture credits: GTA Online wiki)

Bunker is simply one of the best businesses you can buy in GTA: Online. It simply offers way too much for the players to pass up on. However, it can cost you between $1,165,000 to $4,070,000.

It gives you and your friends access to play the Doomsday Heist, one of the highest-paying and craziest heists in GTA: Online. You can use the bunkers for production and research, as well as for customising your weapons and vehicles.

The added benefit of a bunker is that you can evade the cops when you enter a bunker.