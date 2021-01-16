How to run the Gunrunning business in GTA Online: A beginner's guide

Gunrunning is a lucrative business in GTA Online, particularly for players interested in weaponry.

Businesses in GTA Online often focus on a specific illegal trade. MC Businesses had forgery and drugs as a common theme. Vehicle Warehouse focused, unsurprisingly, on vehicles.

Likewise, the Gunrunning business focuses on illegal weapon-trading, often smuggling firearms from one location to another. It is mostly a passive money-maker, with the primary interest being elsewhere.

For example, players in GTA Online understand the frustration of having weak weapons or vehicle options. Bunkers in the Gunrunning update allow them to upgrade various aspects of their weaponry, helping them in all parts of the game.

Some players would even argue that the bunker is one of the most essential properties to own, so it's useful outside of business operations in GTA Online.

How to get started with Gunrunning in GTA Online

Image via Games Radar

To start Gunrunning in GTA Online, a player must first own a bunker. To do so, they should look at Maze Bank Foreclosures on their phone or computer in-game. There are several options for properties, but players can filter out "Bunkers" to primarily focus on Gunrunning. It's also crucial for a player to become a VIP, CEO, or a Biker Club President beforehand.

Gamers will have to decide which bunker to buy to start Gunrunning. Some prefer Chumash for its moderate price and location, while others prefer the Farmhouse bunker for its proximity to Los Santos (although it's the most expensive).

Advertisement

Regardless of which users choose, they should be ready to spend over $1,000,000 up to nearly $2,000,000.

Image via IGN

Bunker styles are purely cosmetic and aren't essential to the Gunrunning operations. Adding in stuff like personal quarters and a shooting range can make it even more expensive. As these aspects don't tie into the essential parts of Gunrunning, it doesn't matter which ones the player buys.

Inside the bunker is where gamers can use a laptop. If they are a VIP, CEO, or a Biker Club President, they can start Gunrunning. Once they do so, gamers can start the set-up mission by merely collecting a Duneloader and delivering it to the bunker they own.

Afterward, users should see a new screen when they use the bunker laptop. They just have to manufacture stock (happens over time) and sell it to make money. Generally, it's better to steal supplies than buy them, as it will allow players to make a bigger profit in GTA Online.

Research

Advertisement

Image via GTA Wiki

Although research isn't profitable, it's highly recommended for players to invest in it. It unlocks several weapon upgrades that the player might find useful for heists and other businesses. They can wait roughly six hours (some GTA Online events may speed up if Rockstar Games is feeling generous), or they can pay $225,000 to fast-track it.

If players wait for the research to get done organically, it will take them over 200 hours. Should the player wish to spend money to speed everything up, it will cost them $11,475,000 for all 51 projects. Some weaponized vehicle upgrades are worth it in GTA Online.

Staff

Image via Rockstar Games

To do Gunrunning, a player needs to assign staff to a task. They can either do research, manufacturing, or both. Gamers can also upgrade staff for $598,000, which should help make Gunrunning more efficient. On a similar note, there are also upgrades for equipment and security that they should consider purchasing.

There's also a Bunker Vehicle Workshop for players who wish to mess around with their vehicles. This workshop includes missions, which should entice players interested in weaponized vehicles in GTA Online.