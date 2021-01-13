5 best GTA Online cars that can be weaponized in the workshop

The Gunrunning update introduced many weaponized vehicles, so which five GTA Online cars should players weaponize in the workshop?

It is important to note that this list only includes cars that can be weaponized in the workshop. Something like the Terrorbyte, while excellent, can only be weaponized by other means.

Nonetheless, GTA Online is constantly introducing new weaponized vehicles throughout the years, so it's important to know the top five best options.

For the sake of clarity, both the Facility Vehicle Workshop and the Bunker Vehicle Workshop are the places for weaponizing the vehicles on this list.

Most weaponized vehicles are worth it in GTA Online, but these five are the best for their niches.

There are lots of cars to weaponize in GTA 5

#5 - Nightshark

Image via GTAbase.com

The Nightshark is the fastest armored SUV in GTA Online, a unique niche some players might enjoy. It can take over a dozen rockets to destroy, thus allowing less-experienced players an opportunity to escape from or to engage in PvP scenarios.

Advertisement

Its offensive capabilities are lacking, but its defensive capabilities (especially against foes utilizing the Oppressor Mk II) make it worthy of being mentioned.

#4 - Stromberg

Image via GTAbase.com

A fast weaponized vehicle that can tank half a dozen rockets or so tends to be a worthwhile option; this is especially true for the Stromberg in GTA Online.

This weaponized vehicle can also go underwater, which helps players handle more tricky situations (most weaponized vehicles in GTA Online have abysmal matchups near water). Unfortunately, it cannot fly like the higher entries on this list.

#3 - Deluxo

Image via GTAbase.com

Advertisement

The Deluxo is capable of canceling Oppressor Mk II's rockets, which makes it viable as a counter to one of the most dominant weaponized vehicles. Outside of that, it's a hovercar with a machine gun and rockets. Ergo, it's a worthwhile weaponized vehicle for any player in GTA Online.

#2 - Oppressor Mk II

Image via GTAbase.com

A griefer's favorite vehicle, the Oppressor Mk II is essentially a superior version of the already excellent Pegassi Oppressor. Hoverbikes are excellent for their maneuverability, so having explosive power alongside them is a tad overpowered.

Its armor is lacking, but it has several defensive options, such as its chaff, flare, and smoke options. Of course, skilled players can get anywhere they want with their weaponized vehicle.

#1 - Thruster

Image via GTAbase.com

Advertisement

The Thruster is excellent for mobility (like the Oppressor Mk II), but it has one significant advantage over all other weaponized vehicles. The Thruster is the only weaponized vehicle that can be used in passive mode.

Not only that, but small rockets won't hit this vehicle due to a hitbox issue. Its offensive presence isn't lacking either, for its minigun and dual missiles, combined with its mobility, should mop up plenty of players.