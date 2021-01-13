Top 5 essential properties to own in GTA Online

Some properties are more essential to own than others in GTA Online.

As a result, some players prefer to know what the top five properties are. Some of it is subjective, but most of it is based on the general populace's perception of these properties. Something like the Galaxy Super Yacht isn't essential (and loses the player a lot of money).

By comparison, an MC Business might cost some cash upfront, but it can earn the player a lot of money in the long run. Hence, the potential for profit, alongside other major incentives, are the main reasons these properties are essential in GTA Online. Not all properties are created equally, but these five properties are definitely worth it for most players.

Top five properties in GTA Online

#5 - Cocaine Lockup

The Cocaine Lockup is the most lucrative business related to the MC Businesses. Unfortunately, it takes a while to break even with this property if a player is playing solo. However, players with a group of friends can break even quicker and enjoy making millions of dollars a day in GTA Online.

#4 - Vehicle Warehouse

The Vehicle Warehouse is a simple business to run in GTA Online. All the player has to do is buy a property (only once), steal cars, and sell the most expensive ones (players should use the 32 car rule). Unlike other businesses, a player can see a sizable profit quicker than some other businesses (like the MC Businesses) for less work. It's also one of the best ways for a solo player to make money, as they can make roughly $100k every 20 minutes for hardly any work.

#3 - Nightclub

The Nightclub allows players to gain access to the Terrorbyte, an impressive vehicle with tremendous armor and weaponry options. The Terrorbyte alone, would be worth a purchase, but the passive income from nightclubs helps players in the long run. Like other businesses, there are more active ways to earn money if a player seeks it.

#2 - Bunker

The Bunker is an excellent property all players should consider getting in GTA Online. The research portion of this property allows players to unlock new weapons (such as the Ballistic equipment) and an abundance of weaponized vehicle options. Of course, the bunker is an excellent investment for making a profit in GTA Online.

#1 - A safehouse

A safehouse is a boring but practical part of GTA Online. There are several benefits to owning a safehouse (anything from a CEO Office to an apartment), such as having access to a garage, being able to hide from other players safely, and also allows players to start heists. One of the biggest benefits of a safehouse is that there are so many to choose from in GTA Online that even the poorest of players should be able to own one.