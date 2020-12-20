GTA Online's Los Santos usually resembles scenes from a post-apocalyptic movie, but it is also a great spot for Nightclubs. The game's newest, The Music Locker, is situated underneath the Diamond in the game and features fantastic resident DJs.

Different from player's Nightclubs in GTA Online, players cannot actually buy up the place, but can still visit it whenever they want. The Music Locker's setlist can also be heard on the radio, with its very own Radio Station that regularly plays house, techno, and even drum n' bass.

The Music Locker can be visited by simply driving to it, or for players who own a Master Penthouse at the Diamond, by using the elevator. The Quick GPS Navigation has The Music Locker as an option for a waypoint.

GTA Online Music Locker Nightclub: Location, Live performers, and VIP section

The Music Locker features live performances from Moodyman currently, with more performers lined up for later in the season. GTA Online's The Music Locker will feature a live performances from Keinemusic.

The DJs in the Music Locker also interact with the nightclub audience in the middle of their performances, which is different from player's nightclubs in GTA Online. The club also has a entry fee of $150, which is lessened if the player shows up in High-End clothing.

The VIP section of the club is where players will first meet Miguel Madrazo, who then hands the player the Cayo Perico Heist. The player is tasked with stealing a bunch of files from El Rubio's private compound by Miguel in the VIP Section of The Music Locker.

To gain access to the VIP section after the first meeting, the players must own a Master Penthouse in the Diamond. The Master Penthouse is an exorbitant purchase and the player must be ready to shell out $1,500,000 to own one.