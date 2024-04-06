Top 5 GTA Online Biker Clubhouse locations in 2024

The best GTA Online Biker Clubhouse locations are those that are placed at a suitable distance from several other important businesses. The MC Clubhouse is the perfect business for beginners as it gives you access to several different money-making operations. There are 12 different Clubhouses spread all over the map, but some of these are better than the rest.

Clubhouses are among the cheapest properties you can buy in the game, and they're available from Maze Bank Foreclosures with prices ranging from $200,000 to $495,000. With all that in mind, this article lists the best GTA Online Biker Clubhouse locations that you can get in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and the ranking solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best GTA Online Biker Clubhouse locations, ranked

5) Hawick Clubhouse

The Hawick Clubhouse is one of the best GTA Online Biker Clubhouse locations as it's located right in the heart of Los Santos. From here, traveling in any direction within the city will take about the same amount of time. It's also right next to one of the best Auto Shop locations in GTA Online.

This location is also quite close to the Hawick Agency, the Arcadius Business Center CEO Office, and even The Freakshop, which gives you access to the Acid Lab. However, the Hawick Clubhouse is also the most expensive, as it comes with a price tag of $495,000.

3) Del Perro Beach Clubhouse

The Del Perro Beach Clubhouse ($365,000) is right on the western edge of Los Santos, near several different important businesses, and this makes it one of the best GTA Online Biker Clubhouse locations. There are several Warehouses, Executive Offices, Nightclubs, MC Businesses (Cocaine Lockup and Counterfeit Cash Factory), and even an Arcade nearby.

This is also the closest Clubhouse to the Chumash Bunker, which is located right outside Los Santos. The latest GTA Online weekly discounts apply to Bunkers and Bunker modifications, so this might be a good time to shift if you were planning to do so.

3) Downtown Vinewood Clubhouse

The Downtown Vinewood Clubhouse almost offers the same benefits as the Hawick Clubhouse but with a slightly cheaper price tag of $472,000. What makes this one of the best GTA Online Biker Clubhouse locations is that it's located in Downtown Vinewood, one of the most premium neighborhoods in Los Santos.

The Clubhouse is right next to two different Nightclub locations, there's a Weed Farm close by, and there are three Warehouses around it. You can also hop over to the Casino rather quickly from here if you're looking to grab the GTA Online Podium Ride.

2) Great Chaparral Clubhouse

The Great Chaparral Clubhouse is one of the best GTA Online Biker Clubhouse locations as it's the cheapest one at $200,000. Despite this, it is situated exactly in the middle of the map, making it neither too far from Blaine County nor too far from Los Santos. Meanwhile, players who own the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack will get this Clubhouse for free.

The Route 68 Facility is also next to this Clubhouse, along with a Meth Lab, and there's even a Counterfeit Cash Factory down the road. Meanwhile, if you plan on owning a Bunker in GTA Online, there's one right above.

1) Vespucci Beach Clubhouse

The Vespucci Beach Clubhouse offers almost all the benefits of the Del Perro Beach one, and it almost costs the same as well, with a price of $395,000. As such, both of these can be considered among the best GTA Online Biker Clubhouse locations and the decision is up to the player.

This Clubhouse has two floors as opposed to the single-floored one at Del Perro Beach. It's also closer to south Los Santos, especially if you use a boat or aircraft. This is also situated in one of the most scenic locations in the game, with the Vespucci Canals behind it and the picturesque beach itself in front.

