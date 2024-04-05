5 reasons to own a Bunker in GTA Online in 2024

Owning a Bunker in GTA Online is a great way to get rich in the game. While countless other businesses and heists can also do the same, there are certain reasons why investing in a Bunker is one of the best things you can do in this multiplayer title. Its properties are listed for sale on Maze Bank Foreclosures and are available at a 30% discount through April 10, 2024.

Bunker upgrades can be bought at the same discount until the aforementioned date as well but it is vital to understand a commodity before getting it. So, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Bunker in GTA Online in 2024.

Here are five reasons why you should own a Bunker in GTA Online in 2024

1) Fit for solo players

GTA Online has become more of a solo game over the years, especially with business missions and heists being allowed to be done in Invite Only sessions. Therefore, if you are looking for a business that is solo-friendly, the Bunker is a great option.

It is highly profitable and somewhat passive as well since you only need to resupply it at regular intervals either via resupply missions or buying them. However, you must sell the product in small batches to avoid having more than one delivery vehicle spawn in GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions.

2) Research

Some Bunker Research items (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Research is another useful department of the Bunker in GTA Online. Along with manufacturing, the sourced supplies can contribute toward research to unlock exclusive upgrades. Ballistic Equipment, Weaponized Tampa Rear-Firing Mortar, Incendiary Rounds, Armor Piercing Rounds, and Oppressor Missiles are some examples of things that can be unlocked from here.

You can either dedicate all of your staff towards Research or divide them between that and manufacturing from the Bunker laptop. However, one downside is that you cannot choose which item will get unlocked via Research.

3) Ammu-Nation Contracts

Start this job from here (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Ammu-Nation Contract is a decent, albeit additional, money-making option offered by the Bunker in GTA Online. This job involves delivering excess weapon parts to an Ammu-Nation store anywhere on the map (chosen randomly) and can be done once every 48 minutes in real life, that is one in-game day.

A notification will get triggered when an Ammu-Nation Contract is available, after which you can start it by standing next to the Duneloader in your Bunker. Note that there will be some resistance during the delivery, but you can ignore the attackers completely by carefully avoiding traffic and driving fast enough.

4) Unlocking the MOC

The Mobile Operations Center (MOC) is an armored trailer with many utilities. It can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,225,000 and fitted with any three of the following upgrades - living quarters, weapon workshop, weapon and vehicle workshop (takes two spots), vehicle storage, and a Command Center.

Additionally, it is highly explosive resistant, making it a safe and secure vehicle. You will also need to get a Hauler Custom or a Phantom Custom to pull the MOC to make these facilities available on the go. That said, you must own a Bunker in GTA Online to unlock the trailer for purchase.

5) Shooting Range

The Shooting Range is one of the property upgrades available for the Bunker in GTA Online at an extra cost. Needless to say, practicing here can help you get better at targeting with various weapons. Through April 10, 2024, it can be bought at a 30% discount as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

Furthermore, some Career Progress Tier 3 and 4 Challenges are also linked to the Shooting Range. Hence, those having the game's Current-Gen console version will need to own a Bunker to beat them. Note that completing Career Progress Challenges in GTA Online unlocks unique rewards.

