GTA Online Bunker in 2024: Is it still worth owning?

The GTA Online Bunker is one of the most versatile businesses in the multiplayer game and a reliable source of income for many. Since its introduction in June 2017 during the Gunrunning DLC update, the Bunker business has always been profitable for regular grinders. Rockstar Games also improved the property’s functions after The Criminal Enterprises update, making the Bunker more worthy.

With that being said, this article briefly explains how the GTA Online Bunker business is still worth owning in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

What makes the GTA Online Bunker still profitable in 2024

The main function of the GTA Online Bunker is to produce illegal arms that have high demand in the black market of the State of San Andreas. It is one of the best money-making methods in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online that can generate up to $1 million per batch.

You can also sell half a batch for quick profits. But, the community strongly advises waiting for the batch to be completed and selling only to the buyers in Los Santos. Nonetheless, you are guaranteed to make plenty of money from the business in the long run.

While it was the only source of income from the GTA Online Bunker for five years, Rockstar Games introduced the Ammu-Nation Contract in July 2022. This is a new and quick way to earn money, and you can make a solid $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes. There are five Bunker locations in Grand Theft Auto Online, and each one offers the Ammu-Nation Contract.

Players should note that although the gunrunning business and the Ammu-Nation Contract are interlinked, they produce independent profits. Unlike the Drug Dealer, the Ammu-Nation Contract does not reduce the quantity or profit of the produced weapons.

Apart from these, the GTA Online Bunker also provides three additional (non-monetary) benefits. The Research Facility gradually unlocks various weapon upgrades, vehicle customizations, and tactical gears you can use outside the property.

If you opt for the Shooting Range and complete all the challenges, Rockstar Games allows you to carry a few more weapons in Grand Theft Auto Online (selected categories). Last but not least, the GTA Online Bunker houses the Mobile Operations Center. If you are planning to buy the military-grade vehicle, you must first have the Bunker business established.

These things clearly indicate that the Bunker business is still worth owning. However, you must choose the property location carefully as it will impact the overall operations. Most players prefer having their Bunkers close to the city of Los Santos. The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack offers the Paleto Forest Bunker for free.

Therefore, if you want to become a millionaire in GTA Online, you must own a Bunker as soon as possible.

