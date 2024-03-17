10 easy ways to become a millionaire in GTA Online (March 2024)

Being a millionaire in GTA Online is not an easy task. You must keep grinding missions to earn and stack money to finally hit the mark. While this might be easy for experienced players who have poured hours into the game, newbies are often clueless about the best ways to become a millionaire in GTA Online.

This is normal since Rockstar Games has made it tricky to earn huge sums of money in one go. However, there are a few things one can do to constantly stack cash and become a millionaire in GTA Online.

This article will discuss 10 ways to reach this point in the game.

10 ways to become a millionaire in GTA Online with ease

1) Focus on 2x and 3x cash bonuses

Rockstar Games offers 2x and 3x cash bonuses on certain missions each week. One can keep grinding these missions to slowly stack up enough cash to become a millionaire in GTA Online. While this will take some time, it is a good method for beginners who don't own any businesses. Most of the time, these missions are also quite fun.

2) Time Trials

Time Trials is another excellent way to become a millionaire in GTA Online. The best part about participating in these freemode missions is that they only take a few minutes to complete. On top of that, victory is usually based on how well you can drive and maneuver through curves and reach the final checkpoint before the timer runs out.

3) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid DLC is the game's latest major update and has quickly become one of the best ways to grind money and become a millionaire in GTA Online. Once you receive a call from Vincent, you must complete an intro mission, four setup missions, and one finale to receive $500,000. The missions are also quite easy and can be done solo.

4) Cayo Perico heist

If you have a couple of millions to spare, it is recommended that you purchase the Kosatka submarine. This will allow you to access the Cayo Perico heist. Even after all the nerfs, it is still one of the best ways to earn a lot of money in GTA Online and easily become a millionaire. Since it can be done solo, you don't have to wait for competent players to join your team.

5) Acid Lab

While one can purchase the Brickade 6x6 from the in-game store for $1.4 million, it is better to complete the First Dose missions. You will receive this vehicle after the last mission, after which you can upgrade it to access the Acid Lab in the game. After the initial investment of around $700k, you can start producing and selling drugs in the game to slowly stack cash and become a millionaire in GTA Online.

6) Money Glitches

Several GTA Online money glitches can earn you a lot of money in a very short amount of time. However, these can sometimes be risky since Rockstar Games might ban you for exploiting these glitches or bugs. On top of that, the developers patch most of these glitches, so these methods might not work when you try them in the game.

7) First and Last Dose missions

First and Last Dose missions given by Dax are part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. There are several missions under these, and they will take a couple of hours and several tries, especially if you're still low-level in the game. However, with the regular payout and the first-time bonus, you can easily collect around a million dollars in GTA Online. The First Dose missions in the game are slightly easier than the Last Dose ones.

8) Agency VIP Contract

To do these missions, one must first purchase an Agency in GTA Online that will unlock several money-making opportunities. So, if you have a couple of million dollars under your name, then purchase an Agency and start the VIP contracts. The Dr. Dre contract missions, in particular, pay a lot of money and can easily make you a millionaire in GTA Online. Since you can keep grinding this mission, you can remain a millionaire for a long time.

9) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop requires an initial investment similar to other businesses in the game, but it also has a good return since you can do a couple of things with this property. You can earn money by modding client cars, performing Auto Shop robberies, and participating in Exotic Exports missions. You can quickly become a millionaire in GTA Online if you keep grinding these missions.

10) Nightclub

Once again, you require a business to slowly stack up cash and become a millionaire in GTA Online. Not only does this business generate passive income, but it also has a warehouse where you can store and sell goods to earn a good amount of money. While this certainly takes some time to fully understand and master, becoming good at it is quite profitable.

