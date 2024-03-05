Are GTA Online First Dose missions worth doing in 2024?

The GTA Online First Dose missions are a set of tasks that were released with the Los Santos Drug Wars update in 2022. There are a total of six missions, and players must complete them if they wish to obtain some cool rewards. While these rewards are great, many players wonder if the tasks offered by the Acid-high Drax are worth their time and effort in 2024.

Since GTA Online now has more content than ever, whether the First Dose missions are still a good way to have fun and make money is a genuine query. This article dives deeper into the missions in the online multiplayer mode and determines whether they are worth completing in 2024.

The GTA Online First Dose missions are still quite awesome in 2024

While it has been some time since the First Dose missions rolled out in GTA Online, players still like to revisit Dax and go on some crazy adventures. For first-timers, we recommend completing these missions if they want to level up and get a good amount of cash in the game.

There are six First Dose missions that you can participate in:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War Not Love

First Dose 6 - Off The Rails

The missions themselves offer varied amounts of cash rewards, ranging from $15,000 to $20,000. However, the highlight is the bonus cash that players receive upon completing the missions for the very first time. However, this is not the only reward that one can look forward to.

The Off the Rails mission not only gives you a bigger bonus but also unlocks the Brickade 6x6, which can then be used as the Acid Lab after installing the required upgrade. This is one of the best ways to grind money in GTA Online.

In conclusion, the First Dose missions in GTA Online are still worth playing in 2024 for both new players and veterans. Not only do they offer good rewards, but the tasks themselves are interesting and worth playing at least once.

Since Rockstar Games is planning to roll out the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update soon, we advise everyone to try out the First Dose missions to experience the thrill of completing ridiculous missions for Dax and gaining access to the Fooligan Jobs.

