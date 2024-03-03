5 reasons to be excited about GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The upcoming Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online has got the community excited. Everyone is talking about the new heist that Rockstar Games is about to roll out for the online multiplayer mode. While the main mission sounds interesting, the developers have planned several other things that players should look forward to when the update rolls out on March 7, 2024.

Each big update of GTA Online not only brings new content in terms of missions and activities but also new vehicles and characters. Naturally, the community is happy about getting the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in the game.

This article will list five things that everyone should look forward to when the update eventually rolls out.

5 reasons players should be excited about the upcoming Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online

1) It's a story expansion

One reason to be happy about the upcoming Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online is that it is a story expansion. This means players are in for hours of story and gameplay. Most of the community always looks forward to these types of updates instead of smaller ones.

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid will revolve around a new gang that has made a foothold in San Andreas and is in cahoots with the police to operate their drug business. Players will be tasked with uncovering their plans and uprooting the organizations that are using the Cluckin Bell Farm as their base.

2) New cop car

The new cop car that will roll out with this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another reason to be excited about the upcoming Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online is that it will also release a new cop car which is also one of the Drip Feed vehicles in the game- the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor. Rockstar Games has been teasing this vehicle for quite some time now.

So, everyone should look forward to obtaining this amazing car in the game. From the looks of the upcoming update's trailer, this vehicle will be an integral part of the story and players might need to either steal or use it during the heist.

3) More new vehicles

The new truck that might become purchasable soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is also rumored that Rockstar Games is backporting something from GTA 6 to test it out in the game. So, it could very well be a new vehicle apart from the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor that the developers might roll out with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. One of the primary targets is the truck used by the Cluckin Bell restaurant for transporting their chicken.

The truck was a part of the trailer as well and players could see the character shooting it. So, it can be assumed that it will be used for transporting drugs and raw materials that will need to be stolen. It will also become a purchasable vehicle soon.

4) New missions

While the recent Chop Shop DLC was good and added several new things to the game including the new Savage Yard where players need to steal vehicles for Yusuf Amir, everyone is looking forward to the new missions that the new DLC will bring.

A reliable insider, @PLTytus, has revealed some of the missions that players will need to complete to obtain rewards and uncover everything that the DLC has to offer. These are the rumored missions:

Slush Fund

Best Laid Pants

Pecking Order

Sly Fox

Cock Fight

All The Sides

Fly The Coop

5) Meeting some old faces

Vincent is about to make another appearance with the new update (Image via ChiefMokum/GTA Fandom)

The 30-second-long Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update trailer revealed two old faces that players will get to meet in the upcoming heist- Jimmy and Vincent Effenburger. While Michael De Santa is far from coming to the online multiplayer mode, his son Jimmy will once again get to meet and greet players.

On the other hand, Vincent Effenburger has got himself promoted and is now a police officer. The trailer revealed that he is the one who will hire the players to uncover the truth behind the new cartel and the corruption in the police department. So, it is exciting to meet these old faces.

