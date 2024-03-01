List of GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions leaked: Report

GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions have reportedly been leaked. Their alleged names have been uploaded by known GTA Online leaker, PLTytus, on their X account @PLTytus. Rockstar Games confirmed the arrival of The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid on March 7, 2024, just hours prior to this writing. The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor police car will debut with the heist next week.

That said, it should be noted that data miners had reported a different set of names for GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions earlier. In fact, some cutscenes and interesting details about the same leaked from The Chop Shop DLC's files in December 2023.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions name list reportedly leaked

Expand Tweet

The X post above from GTA Online leaker @PLTytus features an image that reportedly consists of names of The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions. Here are the seven allegedly leaked missions:

Slush Fund

Best Laid Pants

Pecking Order

Sly Fox

Cock Fight

All The Sides

Fly The Coop

That said, as mentioned, a different set of names for the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions was reported earlier by data miners.

Here is a look at the previously reported Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid setup missions and finale:

Slush Fund

Breaking and Entering

Concealed Weapons

Hit and Run

Disorganized Crime

Scene of the Crime (Finale)

As can be seen, Slush Fund is the only common name between the two lists. Additionally, the latter only consists of six missions.

As of this writing, there is no way to tell which of these lists mentions the correct names. Luckily, players won't have to wait too long to find out, as Rockstar Games has confirmed The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid's release date as March 7, 2024, and it should arrive with the next GTA Online weekly update.

The studio also released a trailer for the same, which can be viewed on Rockstar's official X and YouTube accounts. Furthermore, their latest Newswire post confirmed the arrival of the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor with the heist next week on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Check out more GTA content from Sportskeeda:

Event week details II Podium and Prize Ride II Land Race bonuses II Ocelot Virtue II Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles II Vapid Flash GT II Best Imani Tech cars II GTA 6 trailer 2

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think the new heist will be as good as The Cayo Perico Heist? Yes No 0 votes