"Trailer 2 in May?": Fans react to GTA 6's development reportedly finishing soon

GTA 6 trailer 1 amazed fans with an exciting sneak peak of the upcoming game, but gamers are now eagerly awaiting trailer 2's launch. Although there is no official release date for the latter, some believe that it could arrive soon, possibly in May, following Jason Schreier's latest report. The reputed video game journalist suggested that Rockstar Games could be entering GTA 6's final developmental stretch from April 2024.

Expand Tweet

While this is just a report, it should be noted that Jason Schreier is a very reliable source and has accurately reported many things about the sequel so far, the most recent example of which was trailer 1's release window.

Fans expect GTA 6 trailer 2 soon after Jason Schreier's report on the title's final stretch of development

Expand Tweet

Bloomberg video game journalist Jason Schreier has reported that Rockstar Games employees have been called to the office five days a week starting in April. This is supposedly being done for productivity and security reasons (likely to prevent leaks) as the studio heads into the final stretch of GTA 6 development.

Nothing regarding a second trailer was mentioned in Jason Schreier's report, but many fans assume that GTA 6 trailer 2 might be released soon as a result.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Most feel early 2024 could be a probable trailer 2 release window, possibly around Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar's parent company) next earnings call. However, X user @MarcosRubilotta, interestingly, believes that it might launch once this final stretch of development wraps up.

Expand Tweet

There is no way to tell when the next trailer will actually come out, but if Rockstar employs a similar approach as they did with GTA 5, it could be a while before we see more official GTA 6 footage. For those unaware, GTA 5's second trailer was released almost a year after the first.

However, some fans also anticipate an early 2025 GTA 6 release window following Jason Schreier's report.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Again, it should be noted that Rockstar has never announced an official release window for the upcoming title. But Take-Two's financial expectations for Fiscal Year 2025 (which should last through March 31, 2025) seemingly hint at the game launching possibly in next year's first half.

That being said, readers should take such information with a grain of salt and wait for Rockstar or Take-Two's official word on GTA 6 second trailer and release date.

Check out more GTA 6 content from Sportskeeda:

File size || ScHoolboy Q's involvement || Trailer 2 song || Trailer 2 tease || Performance on PS5 Pro

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : How excited are you for GTA 6 trailer 2? Very Much Not much 0 votes