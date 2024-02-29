GTA 6 development reportedly enters its final stage

GTA 6 has entered its final stage of development, according to Jason Schreier of Bloomberg. According to Schreier, Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games has asked its employees to return to the office five days a week from April 2024. The studio reportedly aims to focus more on productivity and tightening its security to possibly avoid any gameplay leak.

Jason Schreier shared his latest report on X, to the delight of Grand Theft Auto fans who have been waiting for an update on GTA 6’s development. Schreier reported that Bloomberg recently reviewed an email by Rockstar Games that was sent to its staff.

Per the report, Jenn Kolbe, Rockstar Head of Publishing, wrote the following in the email:

“Making these changes now puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game.”

This reported move by Rockstar Games will allow the company to avoid any major GTA 6 leaks before the game actually launches in 2025. While the release date of the title hasn’t been disclosed yet, fans are expecting it to arrive early next year.

Popular insider Ben believes an early 2025 GTA 6 release date seems reasonable after reading Bloomberg’s report. Here’s what he said in an X post of February 29, 2024:

“We’ll see what Take-Two says in May for the next final FY24 quarter, though.”

It is also possible that Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 before it confirms the launch date.

On February 2, 2024, fans noticed that American singer Anita Ward’s Spotify banner had been changed to the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo, leading them to think that the game’s second trailer was imminent.

The upcoming title in the series is currently slated for a 2025 release on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and other platforms.

