GTA 6 news: Rapper ScHoolboy Q seemingly featured on a radio station

The release of GTA 6 is still some time away, but a new development has the community excited. Rapper ScHoolboy Q has recently revealed that he will be featured on one of the Grand Theft Auto 6 radios, and fans should look forward to listening to his songs in the upcoming game. This is exciting news, considering he has worked with Rockstar Games in the past as well.

This article explores more on the possibility of him featuring in the game's radio station.

Fans are stoked about ScHoolboy Q being in GTA 6

In reply to a tweet by one of his fans asking if he would be in GTA 6, ScHoolboy Q said:

"Ima be on tHere don’t even trip."

This is a clear indication that he is collaborating with the studio for the upcoming title. In the original tweet, the rapper was celebrating the 10th anniversary of Oxymoron when a fan asked him about the upcoming game. His reply has taken the community by storm due to his popularity. Ever since ScHoolboy Q revealed that he is a part of GTA 6, fans have been excitedly replying to his tweet.

He is no stranger to the community, as his song Let's Get It, which was part of Grand Theft Auto 5, is one of the most popular tracks in the game.

Here are some notable fan reactions to the news:

ScHoolboy Q is not the first artist to have confirmed their collaboration with Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto 6. Earlier this January, T-Pain mentioned working with the studio for the upcoming title in one of his streams.

However, some fans are skeptical since Rockstar Games makes everyone sign an NDA, and breaking it comes with legal consequences. But, on the contrary, ScHoolboy Q's reveal might be true since he has worked with the studio before.

This would not be the first time that the studio has used the same artist in multiple titles. Since ScHoolboy Q's single was a hit, the publisher could look to capitalize on it and add another song by the artist as a radio track in the game. However, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm this.

