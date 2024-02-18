GTA 6 alleged leak discloses a couple of upcoming features: Report

Among the various recent GTA 6 rumors, there has been an alleged leak that has disclosed some features the upcoming title might have. The information was revealed by a mysterious Redditor who goes by "Well_Look_Whos_Back". This is the same user who leaked the song used by the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer a couple of days before it went live.

The new information, which was shared by @GTAVI_Countdown on X, has taken the community by storm. The alleged leak shows that the upcoming title will be far better than the gameplay footage that fans saw before. It also mentioned a few features that will be a part of the game.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and share all the information regarding the topic.

GTA 6 leaked features have got the community excited

As mentioned, the Reddit post listed some features that fans will witness and use in GTA 6. These are some of the features and gameplay mechanics that the community has been looking forward to and requesting Rockstar Games to implement in the upcoming title.

According to the post, here are some of them:

Gore and dismemberment ability

Dual wielding

Three shades of sunset (orange, purple, and pink)

Basketball (3vs3)

Harder carjacking

These are some great features that will not only make the upcoming game wonderful but also allow it to be much more immersive. Basketball is also one of the side activities that fans want in GTA 6, so these claims have only further enhanced the requests.

On top of this, the post also mentioned how the previous GTA 6 gameplay leak footage was of an older build and that the final product will be far better. This has given hope to fans who were annoyed at Rockstar Games when the first leaks surfaced online.

The user also said that the original size or details of the map will be mostly unavailable, and players will only get to witness the true scale when the game finally rolls out. This is another amazing piece of information because there have been a couple of rumors suggesting that there will be three main cities, including Vice City, in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Now, some players are speculating that Well_Look_Whos_Back is a developer at Rockstar Games and is sharing inside information with the fans. On the other hand, some also believe it is the same hacker who released the gameplay footage of the game before. Unfortunately, there is no way to confirm any of this.

