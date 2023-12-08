GTA 6 mapping project shows a bigger map than Los Santos

The GTA 6 mapping community has resumed its work to pre-determine the open world of Vice City, and after the latest trailer release, the updated map shows an even bigger land mass than Los Santos. The map of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game was always anticipated to be bigger than the current one, and Rockstar Games seems to be moving in the same direction.

The new land mass is anticipated to be called the state of Leonida. While the gaming studio has yet to reveal the full map, the unofficial version already looks massive compared to the state of San Andreas.

Data miners try to determine what the GTA 6 map will look like after the official release

The 'GTA VI - Vice City Mapping Project' was started by DuPz0r after the notorious Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks in September 2022. Over time, many other data miners joined the project and created the concept map displayed below.

The unofficial Grand Theft Auto 6 map developed by data miners (Image via DuPz0r and team)

According to the data miner, the map has been created using Rage Engine Units. There were many versions of the map in the past. The above-mentioned version is the latest one (version 0.030) released after the GTA 6 trailer launch.

The following is a comparison of an early version of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map with the state of San Andreas.

The Grand Theft Auto 5 compared to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 map (Image via Reddit)

You can see, even with the entire land and water mass, the state of San Andreas looks dwarfed in front of the state of Leonida in Rage Engine Units.

Another thing to note is that the project map looks incomplete towards the north. Rockstar Games has historically created maps surrounded by huge water bodies, typically an ocean. The GTA 6 new map is also expected to follow suit.

However, as of now, data miners do not have any data to figure out the top portion of the map. Ergo, there is a chance that the state of Leonida could expand more towards the north.

Interestingly, many leakers previously reported that Rockstar Games is going to introduce a dynamic map in the upcoming title. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

