"WELCOME TO LEONIDA": Rockstar Games launches official GTA 6 webpage

Leonida is the next major destination to explore in GTA 6, and Rockstar Games has started preparations for the game. The developers have just launched a separate webpage dedicated to the new Grand Theft Auto VI, with the official art of the game in front and some information about what to expect from the upcoming blockbuster, with the first words being the following:

“WELCOME TO LEONIDA”

The website also contains a full-fledged trailer for the upcoming game.

GTA 6 webpage welcomes everybody to Leonida

After releasing the GTA 6 official trailer earlier today, Rockstar Games released an official webpage for the game.

It opens with the game’s cover art with a Play button in the middle. Pressing it shows the entire video of trailer 1.

If fans scroll down without pressing the button, they will get official information about the game. Here’s how the developers described the upcoming title in the series:

“WELCOME TO LEONIDA Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet. Coming 2025 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.”

While there are not many details about the GTA 6 characters, it should be noted that the game is currently slated only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There’s no mention of PC or last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, leading to speculations that the former might get a port sometime after its release.

It won’t be surprising if Rockstar chooses to release the PC port one year after its console release since they followed the same pattern with the Grand Theft Auto 5. The current game was first released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, then for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2014, and finally for Windows in 2015.

Fans are requested to take everything with a grain of salt, as Rockstar hasn’t commented on the PC port yet. The game is still two years away, and plans could change for a simultaneous release on every platform.

Additionally, Rockstar Games has also changed its banner art on X, formerly known as Twitter, building up the hype for the upcoming game.

While there are rumors that there will be a GTA 6 transgender protagonist, it hasn’t been confirmed by trailer 1 so far. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to get more official details about the game.

