GTA 6 characters: List of all characters confirmed for the game

Rockstar Games has released the first official GTA 6 trailer, and it offers fans a glimpse at some of the characters that they will encounter in the much-anticipated sequel. The most notable of them are the female protagonist, Lucia, and the alleged male protagonist, Jason. Although this is the first official look at the duo, they were heavily featured in last year's leaked clips.

A few characters, besides Jason and Lucia, have also been shown in the title's debut trailer, but not in detail. With that said, let's take a closer look at all confirmed GTA 6 characters so far.

Lucia and all other GTA 6 characters confirmed by the first trailer of the game

Lucia in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of all confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 characters so far:

Lucia - Female protagonist, narrates over the trailer, supposedly talking to the possible male protagonist.

- Female protagonist, narrates over the trailer, supposedly talking to the possible male protagonist. Possible male protagonist - Reportedly named Jason, seen by the end of the trailer.

The GTA 6 official trailer is one minute and 31 seconds long, but not much was revealed about the confirmed characters in it. Some other characters were featured in the trailer, but they were not named.

It isn't known yet if the other characters in the trailer are NPCs or will have important roles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Last year's GTA 6 leaked footage also referenced characters other than Jason and Lucia that might have appeared in the trailer:

Dre

Sam

Kai

Wyman

Billy

Tit

Boobie

Zach

RB Shaw

Vicky

Shanese

Iris

Danny

Chester

Dale

These characters may or may not appear in future trailers. It must also be noted that any of them can be omitted from the game despite being mentioned in the leaks. Hence, their inclusion in the series' next chapter is unconfirmed as of this writing.

Likely the reported male protagonist, Jason (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, a lot of unconfirmed information about Jason and Lucia is available on the internet, thanks to the numerous GTA 6 leaks and rumors reported by data miners and insiders.

In one such report from early 2023, Brazilian leaker Matheus Victor claimed that the male and female protagonists could have personality issues. According to the leaker, Jason and Lucia are members of a larger gang.

Matheus Victor's suggestions about the two protagonists' personalities (Image via Twitter/Matheusbr9895_)

Lucia is allegedly its youngest member and, despite not wanting to indulge in criminal activities, fulfills her role anyway. Jason, on the other hand, as per Matheus Victor, likes to smoke, ride ATVs, and has an interest in fishing.

Whether this report from the Brazilian leaker is true or not can only be confirmed once the GTA 6 release date arrives in 2025.

