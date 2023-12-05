GTA 6 protagonist Lucia rumored to be transgender, fans speculate Franklin's involvement

The internet has gone into a frenzy after Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive released the first trailer for GTA 6 earlier than expected. While a flurry of new information was confirmed after the trailer went viral, new rumors began to circulate on social media. One such claim was that the main protagonist of the open-world title, Lucia, is a transgender character.

X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert's post about the rumor has garnered over 1.6 million views. The account also speculated that Franklin Clinton, one of GTA 5's main protagonists, may be involved in the sequel.

Drama Alert's tweet reads:

"First look at 'GTA 6' female protagonist. She is rumored to be transgender. Franklin’s sugar mama?"

"It's Franklin's wife 1000%" - Speculations erupt as rumors of GTA 6 protagonist Lucia being transgender go viral

X user @DramaAlert's post about the upcoming GTA title's main protagonist (Image via X)

The social media post about Lucia amassed over 1,100 reactions at the time of writing. According to X user @YuiDragonMaid, the character is not transgender and added that netizens were "making up anything":

X user @YuiDragonMaid commented that netizens were "making up anything" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another user wrote that "no one has said" anything about Lucia's gender:

X user @OfficialBrzndz wrote "No one said" anything about the protagonist's gender (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @DylanS99 shared a screenshot of community notes on the social media platform, clarifying that Lucia is not the "first female" protagonist in the Grand Theft Auto franchise:

Meanwhile, user @suayrez speculated that Lucia is Franklin's "wife." They wrote:

"It's Franklin's wife 1000%."

X user @suayrez speculated that Lucia is Franklin's "wife" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

One netizen shared their thoughts on the highly anticipated trailer by writing:

X user @Tokewitch commented on the game's trailer (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Here are some more fan reactions:

At the time of writing, it had not been confirmed or denied that Lucia in GTA 6 was transgender. What Rockstar Games has to say about the rumors remains to be seen.

In addition to netizens, several popular content creators have reacted to the GTA 6 trailer. Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross made a bold claim by tweeting that he is a part of the open-world title:

Kick streamer Adin Ross' tweet about being a part of the game (Image via @AR15thed3mon/X)

Meanwhile, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" jokingly remarked that he "might not even be alive" by the time GTA 6 is released in 2025.

