Is Adin Ross in GTA 6? Controversial streamer makes bold claim as fans remain skeptical

Adin Ross, the polarizing Kick streamer and co-owner, made a surprising revelation on his secondary X account (@AR15thedemon). He disclosed his involvement in the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, featuring Vice City as its fictional counterpart to Miami.

GTA 6's trailer has been officially released, and fans are excited about what's to come. Building on the hype, Adin Ross hinted that he is a part of the game and might even make appearances in the forthcoming trailers scheduled for release in 2024. Here's what he wrote:

"I’m in GTA 6 I can’t speak much about it but you’ll see later on throughout the year in the next trailer."

Adin leaves fans stunned with GTA 6 revelation (Image via X/Adin Ross)

Fans remain largely skeptical of Adin Ross' bold claim

The GTA franchise is one of the largest and most influential in the gaming community. Even though GTA V was released in 2013, it continues to be one of the most frequently streamed categories on Twitch, highlighting its enduring popularity among gamers.

Naturally, fans have been excited ever since Rockstar Games announced that they were unveiling the trailer. Adin Ross also appears to have hopped on the hype train by declaring his involvement in the game.

As it stands, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding Adin's participation in the game. Whether he is genuinely part of the game or if it's just an instance of playful trolling remains to be seen.

Fans seem to be skeptical of Adin's claim, with many claiming that he may be fabricating the story for likes and engagement on his post. Adin, in fact, has a propensity for trolling and clickbaiting. Here's how fans reacted to his X post:

Fans don't appear to buy Adin's story (Image via X/@JakeSucky)

Nevertheless, if Adin is indeed part of the game, he wouldn't be the first content creator to be featured in a video game. Examples include Sean "Jacksepticeye" in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, Mark "Markiplier" in Subnautica, and YouTube streamer and voice actress Lilly "Lilypichu" in Genshin Impact.

As far as the game is concerned, the first trailer has already managed to garner over 31 million views in just four hours (at the time of writing). The game is scheduled to be released sometime in 2025, but the exact month has not been revealed. The trailer provided a multitude of hints about the gameplay, offering glimpses into aspects such as the protagonists and various gaming features.

