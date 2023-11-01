5 popular streamers and YouTubers who had cameos in video games

Surprise cameos in video games are always a thrilling experience for players. These unexpected appearances by well-known characters or celebrities add an extra layer of excitement and can often become the highlight of the game. From YouTuber Jacksepticeye to Lilypichu, many streamers and internet personalities have had cameos in video games, both on an indie level as well as in mainstream AAA releases.

Whether it's a beloved character from another franchise making a cameo or a famous actor lending their voice to a character, surprise cameos bring a sense of familiarity and delight to gamers.

In this article, we will go over five video game cameos by popular YouTubers as well as streamers.

5 video game cameos by well-known streamers and YouTubers

1) Jacksepticeye in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

The Irish YouTuber is popular for his playthroughs of various games (Image via jacksepticeye/Instagram)

Popular YouTuber Seán "Jacksepticeye" is an avid gamer who regularly plays small titles and hence is beloved among indie developers. He was one of the first YouTubers to play Undertale before its massive success.

He had a secret cameo in the second chapter of the horror game called Poppy Playtime, which was developed by American indie studio Mob Entertainment. In it, he played a Playtime Co. employee whose monologue could be found in one of the videotapes in-game.

This cameo came as a pleasant surprise as Seán addressed the context behind his small role in a video uploaded on his channel. He talked about how he earned himself the role and got in contact with the developers, who then offered him a small part in the game.

Fans praised Jacksepticeye's acting skills (Image via Jacksepticeye/YouTube)

2) Markiplier in Subnautica

Markiplier's YouTube channel has over 35 million subscribers (Image via markiplier/Instagram)

YouTube legend Mark "Markiplier" has acted in various projects over the years, such as Fellow YouTuber PewDiePie's hit mobile game PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist and Five Nights at Candy's. The YouTuber is known for his deep and husky voice, which he has lent to various in-game references or characters.

One of his most prominent indie game cameos was in Subnautica, the superhit title which sold over six million copies around the world. In the game, he played a doll version of himself which serves as a decorative item. This is an Easter egg, which can be obtained only in a particular area of the game.

His lines include his iconic YouTube intro and his intro music, among other sound effects. Subnautica has since received a sequel called Subnautica: Below Zero.

3) Lilypichu in Genshin Impact

Lilypichu uploads her content exclusively on her YouTube channel (Image via lilypichu/Instagram)

Lily "LilyPichu" is an American streamer known for being a part of the content creator collective OfflineTV. She was one of the most-watched female streamers on Twitch in 2020 before signing an exclusive deal with YouTube in 2022. Hence, she now primarily shares her content, like vlogs and internet challenges, only on YouTube.

However, this shift has not impacted her popularity one bit, with her accumulating as many as three million subscribers on her channel. She also collaborates regularly with fellow streamers like Ludwig.

Her fans were delighted to find her serving as the voice for the pint-sized ninja named Sayu in the superhit open-world action RPG Genshin Impact. She has provided a considerable number of voice lines for the game, spanning nearly twelve minutes worth of material.

Her character is known for her small size and her intriguing belief that she will grow taller if she sleeps more, hence her using ninja techniques to conceal herself and laze around.

4) penguinz0 in Lucius II: The Prophecy and Lucius III

The popular streamer and YouTuber has over 14 million subscribers (Image via pengu1nz0/Instagram)

Charles "penguinz0", also known as "MoistCr1TiKaL" is an American streamer and YouTuber known for his commentary videos. He has a staggering amount of over 14 million subscribers on YouTube. He is also known for his outspoken persona, often getting into feuds with other popular and contentious figures like Sneako.

He has lent his voice to various projects over the years, with some honorable mentions being independent titles like Tropico 5 and Death's Gambit.

However, his most notable contributions are to the popular game series Lucius, specifically the second and third installations. In the sequel, Charles voices a character named Job Gilman, a bystander who is a possible witness of the player's fatality-inducing antics in the game.

In the third installation, he voices a junkyard dweller named Ceefor Bonaparte, a seemingly weird garbage collector. Courtesy of Lucius, the playable main character, Ceefor suffers a gruesome ending due to being crushed by a car.

5) ProZD in Borderlands 3

ProZD is known for his extensive video game voice acting career (Image via prozd/Instagram)

SungWon "ProZD" is a popular American YouTuber and voice actor. He is known for his extensive voice acting career, spanning multiple popular titles like Move or Die, Battlerite, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. He has over 3.5 million subscribers on the platform and regularly uploads content related to voice acting or his love for board games.

Notably, SungWon played a role in Borderlands 3, which is the latest installation in the Borderlands series. The game, being released in 2019, became another quick hit, selling five million copies within five days. By 2023, it sold over 18 million copies.

In the game, SungWon plays the FL4K, an Indexing Unit under the command of a man known as the Grand Archivist, sometime before the timelines of events in Borderlands 3. His lines can be found in an ECHO log aboard the in-game starship Sanctuary III.