"Insanely disrespectful" - MrBeast fires shots at Jacksepticeye for saying he "ruined YouTube" for views, money, and popularity

Prominent internet personalities Jimmy "MrBeast" and Sean "Jacksepticeye" have become embroiled in a social media feud. It all started on September 2, 2023, when X (formerly Twitter) user @bowtietwt shared a 43-second clip, in which Jacksepticeye discussed MrBeast's content. According to him, the latter "ruined YouTube" because his content has become all about "views, money, and popularity."

Jacksepticeye said:

"(TommyInnit asks if MrBeast ruined YouTube) Yes. Because it became more about views, money, and popularity than it did about having fun. If he had fun doing those videos, they'd be longer. We'd see the fun."

Jimmy responded to the Irish personality's hot take earlier today (September 3, 2023). He asked if he "ruined" the platform by not buying expensive things and instead reinvesting his money by making content to do good and inspire people:

"So, I, 'ruined YouTube' because I didn’t buy a mansion and sports cars and instead reinvested my $ into making content/ocused on doing good and inspiring kids to help people?"

The Kansas native confronted Jacksepticeye about one of his statements in the clip, writing:

"'If he had fun the videos would be longer.' What does that even mean, lol? You think I’d give up every hour of my life for 14 years if I didn’t have fun?

MrBeast went on to say that the short video was "insanely disrespectful," adding that he would "take punches" and be a "bigger man":

"This clip is insanely disrespectful IMO (in my opinion) and obviously there is so much I could say about his content but I’ll just take the punches and be the bigger man. Sigh."

"Mr. Beast's videos are the fast food of YouTube content" - Netizens chime in on Jacksepticeye and MrBeast's feud

X user @bowtietwt's tweet has gone viral on the social media platform, garnering over 2.6 million views. Some sided with Jimmy, claiming that everything he touches "turns to gold":

Others called the 25-year-old's videos "fast food of YouTube content":

One community member wanted to see the influencers square off in the boxing ring to settle their differences:

H3 Podcast host, Ethan Klein, also commented on MrBeast's feud with Jacksepticeye

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

It remains to be seen what Jacksepticeye has to say about the call-out, as he has yet to respond to the beef at the time of writing.