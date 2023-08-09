"This is next-level crazy" - xQc garners sympathy after Ethan Klein seemingly leaks email from Adept amid the ongoing controversy

A new chapter has unfolded in the midst of the drama surrounding Felix "xQc" and Ethan Klein, as a screenshot of the latter leaking his email has gone viral on Twitter. In it, Klein received an email from Felix's ex-girlfriend, Sammy "Adept," who reached out a day after his heated debate with the streamer. An excerpt from her email reads:

"(From) Adept thebest: xQc, Adept, and VideogameAttorney Ryan Morrison: Hello, my name is Samantha but I typically go by adept. I've been informally married to xQc under Texas common law for the past few years and maybe you've heard we are going through a very ugly..."

Twitter user @FearedBuck shared the screenshot earlier today, expressing sympathy for the French-Canadian personality. They wrote:

"This is next-level crazy, I feel bad for xQc."

What happened between xQc, Ethan Klein, and Adept? A brief overview of the streamers' drama

Following their heated interaction, during which xQc and Ethan Klein hurled personal insults at each other, the H3 Podcast host took to Twitter to leak a series of private messages he received from the Twitch streamer. One of Felix's messages to him reads:

"You know, the whole point of the show is that you actually discuss points. Kicking me out and doing echo chamber tweets about the stuff you didn't prep for is some soy behavior man. Cheers."

Klein went on to reveal more messages. In one, the former Overwatch pro referred to him as a "gray-haired Andy":

Later that day, Ethan Klein shared another set of private messages in which the Twitch star took jabs at the YouTuber and flaunted his Audemars Piguet watch:

"Anyways, when the bills kick in and you're struggling, remind yourself you leaked DMs out of insecurity. (Next message is of the streamer flexing his Audemars Piguet watch) And don't forget I got your whole house on my wrist."

Adept posted a cryptic tweet on August 9, 2023. Fans believed that she was describing her relationship with Felix:

adept. @adeptthebest Now, imagine that everyday for years while being made to believe it's your fault someone acts that way.

The 27-year-old content creator responded a few moments later and wrote:

xQc @xQc Now, imagine that everyday for years you are made to believe that everything you lived was a lie and that it’s your fault someone is living in a fantasy

Following a series of social media exchanges, Adept tagged the H3 Podcast and asked them to check their email:

Adept's tweet in which she tagged the H3 Podcast (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Ethan Klein seemingly leaking email from Adept

Twitter user @FearedBuck's tweet, in which they shared a screenshot of Ethan Klein's Gmail window, has received over 115 responses. Here's what fans had to say:

𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 @itscontursii @FearedBuck xqc can’t catch a break man wtf…

TonyisLit @tonyis_lit @nousphos @FearedBuck They spilt up they were under marriage laws since they lived together in Texas you don’t have to be married and she was able to get 50% of his hard earn earning from Doing nothing but be after his money she was exposed for being a toxic 304 and not the adept y’all know and love.

TaKen @TaKenR6 @FearedBuck i may have a dislike for X’s content but holy is she reaching whenever she gets the chance

AriaNina @AriaNina_ @FearedBuck They need to get rid of common law, if you aren’t married you should have zero financial obligation to someone. I also wonder if it was her idea to move to Texas to do that specifically.

The Quebec native's intense debate with Ethan Klein has taken over the internet. You can check out the five most contentious moments from the livestream to catch up on what happened.