"This is next-level crazy" - xQc garners sympathy after Ethan Klein seemingly leaks email from Adept amid the ongoing controversy

A new chapter has unfolded in the midst of the drama surrounding Felix "xQc" and Ethan Klein, as a screenshot of the latter leaking his email has gone viral on Twitter. In it, Klein received an email from Felix's ex-girlfriend, Sammy "Adept," who reached out a day after his heated debate with the streamer. An excerpt from her email reads:
"(From) Adept thebest: xQc, Adept, and VideogameAttorney Ryan Morrison: Hello, my name is Samantha but I typically go by adept. I've been informally married to xQc under Texas common law for the past few years and maybe you've heard we are going through a very ugly..."
Twitter user @FearedBuck shared the screenshot earlier today, expressing sympathy for the French-Canadian personality. They wrote:
"This is next-level crazy, I feel bad for xQc."
What happened between xQc, Ethan Klein, and Adept? A brief overview of the streamers' drama
Following their heated interaction, during which xQc and Ethan Klein hurled personal insults at each other, the H3 Podcast host took to Twitter to leak a series of private messages he received from the Twitch streamer. One of Felix's messages to him reads:
"You know, the whole point of the show is that you actually discuss points. Kicking me out and doing echo chamber tweets about the stuff you didn't prep for is some soy behavior man. Cheers."
Klein went on to reveal more messages. In one, the former Overwatch pro referred to him as a "gray-haired Andy":
Later that day, Ethan Klein shared another set of private messages in which the Twitch star took jabs at the YouTuber and flaunted his Audemars Piguet watch:
"Anyways, when the bills kick in and you're struggling, remind yourself you leaked DMs out of insecurity. (Next message is of the streamer flexing his Audemars Piguet watch) And don't forget I got your whole house on my wrist."
Adept posted a cryptic tweet on August 9, 2023. Fans believed that she was describing her relationship with Felix:
The 27-year-old content creator responded a few moments later and wrote:
Following a series of social media exchanges, Adept tagged the H3 Podcast and asked them to check their email:
Fans react to Ethan Klein seemingly leaking email from Adept
Twitter user @FearedBuck's tweet, in which they shared a screenshot of Ethan Klein's Gmail window, has received over 115 responses. Here's what fans had to say:
The Quebec native's intense debate with Ethan Klein has taken over the internet. You can check out the five most contentious moments from the livestream to catch up on what happened.