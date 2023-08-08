5 most intense and controversial moments from xQc and Ethan Klein's debate

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has found himself in the middle of a heated battle online involving creators like Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" and, more recently, Ethan Klein from the H3 Podcast. The crux of the debate revolves around xQc's frequent practice of reacting to videos during his streams and subsequently re-uploading these reactions to his own YouTube channel.

This process has sparked a discussion about whether this approach inadvertently diverts viewership away from the original content creators. However, the Canadian has put forth the argument that viewers are often more inclined to join a single stream where they can watch videos rather than click on individual videos separately.

Yesterday, Felix and Ethan Klein were engaged in a video call during a live stream, debating between themselves. The stream naturally had its moments of intense discussion and exchange of viewpoints. Here are five such instances.

5 times xQc and Ethan Klein clashed in their latest debate

1) xQc calls out Ethan for non-transformative content

(Timestamp: 00:57:35)

The initial major point of contention between the two arose when Felix highlighted that due to the extended duration of his streams, his compilation of reaction content naturally accumulates to a larger volume compared to Ethan's, whose content tends to be shorter in comparison.

Nevertheless, he also suggested that if the ratio of their reaction content were examined where both engage in similar types of reactions, Ethan's figures would closely align. Ethan clearly expressed his disagreement with his viewpoint, and it was evident that both of them were not in alignment on this matter.

2) Both compare clips of their reactions

(Timestamp: 01:01:28)

To substantiate his stance, Ethan Klein presented a recent upload from xQc's channel as evidence. In this particular video, xQc's reaction to the content was minimal, with only an additional 40 seconds of his commentary added to what was initially an eight-minute video.

In response, xQc acknowledged that his posted video might be considered non-transformative. However, he retaliated by presenting a video of Ethan where he appeared to have minimal dialogue. Ethan, on the other hand, countered by asserting that the video had undergone significant editing, making it unreliable as evidence.

3) Ethan confesses to giving lazy reactions

(Timestamp: 01:13:01)

As Felix had mentioned earlier, Ethan himself had created content that could be categorized as non-transformative. However, surprisingly, Ethan conceded to this point:

"In my career, in my tenure of career, I'm sure that there have been times where I have done a less good job of reacting fairly to content. I'm sure of it."

However, he expressed that he openly acknowledged this fact, whereas Felix was not doing the same. This sparked yet another intense exchange between the two.

4) Ethan reads out a message from a YouTuber

(Timestamp: 01:19:09)

Ethan further escalated the situation by sharing a message from fellow YouTuber Vince Vintage. According to the message, Vince had written to Ethan expressing his frustration that Felix's reactions to his videos were minimal. Additionally, Felix rarely provided him with shoutouts or proper links to his channel in the YouTube descriptions. According to the message:

"I have never been contacted by xQc at all, for any of my reacts videos...when he (Felix) watches my videos, he always re-uploads the whole thing on his YouTube channel."

xQc, however, seemed to downplay the significance of the message, possibly because Ethan had previously mentioned that Vince was the sole creator he had reached out to regarding this matter.

5) xQc does the 'worm'

DramaAlert @DramaAlert xQc shows Ethan Klein his 'worm' to prove he has more original content... pic.twitter.com/UoP6dh8Xdh

The debate concluded when Felix asserted that his audience would prefer to watch him perform the "worm" dance move rather than engage with Ethan's content. In a swift rejoinder, Ethan challenged Felix to perform the dance live on stream.

Surprisingly, Felix stood up from his chair and began to perform the worm dance. At this juncture, Ethan chose to wrap up the conversation, potentially due to the unexpected turn of events, stating that Felix was making no sense and he had a schedule to follow.