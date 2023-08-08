"You're just taking attention and views for yourself" - Ethan Klein fires shots at xQc and accuses him of stealing content from YouTubers

On August 8, 2023, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" got together with prominent YouTuber Ethan Klein of H3H3 Productions to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding reaction content. The exchange between them went viral on social media after the latter called out the former and accused him of stealing content.

The conversation started when Klein told xQc to issue an apology to a YouTuber named Vince Vintage. The streamer stated that he "absolutely would." However, he claimed that he wanted to "make something good happen" by reacting to the videos of other content creators.

Calling the former Overwatch pro's viewpoint "bulls**t," Klein criticized him and claimed that he re-uploads YouTubers' content to benefit himself. He added:

"You're not creating anything big for anyone. You're just taking attention and views for yourself and you don't give a f**k about the consequences of that. It's not your decision to make that for other peoples' property."

"You're a multi-millionaire, and you steal content from small creators" - xQc and Ethan Klein's debate gets heated after the latter calls out Twitch star

Ethan Klein asked xQc to apologize to Vince Vintage and argued that it was not the YouTuber's responsibility to seek reparations for the content that the streamer "stole." In response, the 27-year-old said:

"So, what you're saying is that - you went digging for victims (Ethan Klein interjects and says that he 'literally messaged one dude') Okay, so nobody in your... (Ethan Klein once again asks the streamer to apologize to Vince Vintage)...

"I absolutely will! I didn't get a Twitter DM. I didn't get nothing. I feel really bad. You want to know why? Because, the whole sphere of this - everything around it is to make something good happen. Right?"

Timestamp: 03:23:10

The H3 Podcast host did not hold back, accusing xQc of being a multi-millionaire who "steals content" from smaller content creators:

"That's bulls**t, bro. Nice try. You literally do it to enrich yourself. You're a multi-millionaire and you steal content from small creators. And, you don't give a f**k about their rights or what they want! And then, your only justification is, 'Oh, yeah. You can come (and) chase me down, and complain. And, try to get my attention so I can pay you for the s**t I stole.' It's total bulls**t, bro!"

Online reacts to the streamers' heated exchange

xQc and Ethan Klien's heated exchange was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With more than 231 netizens commenting, here's what some of them said:

Redditor u/Akumu2100 questioned xQc's decision to debate Klein, claiming that the streamer had "zero chance of winning." Another community member joked that the Quebec native "should stick" to playing Grand Theft Auto 5.