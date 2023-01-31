During a livestream on January 31, Twitch star Felix "xQc" reacted to a viral clip featuring YouTuber Ethan Klein's shenanigans on his popular podcast, H3 Podcast.

Ethan Klein was watching Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella's" emotional broadcast, in which she burst into tears while discussing the recent deepfake streamer controversy. When the former saw the latter cry on stream, he made fun of the situation and burst out laughing.

Upon seeing the YouTuber making a joke about the situation, the French-Canadian personality remarked:

"I don't know what was funny, anyway."

xQc hits back at Ethan Klein and compares his looks to a possum

xQc was browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit at the 57-minute mark of his January 31 broadcast when he came across a clip in which Ethan Klien "died laughing" after telling a podcast employee to play a soundbite while QTCinderella was crying:

The 27-year-old content creator didn't hold back as he compared Ethan Klein's appearance to a possum. He stated:

"Yo, what's going on with this guy, man? Bro, you know what this guy looks like? Literally like a f****ing possum, that's under my f****ing house. This motherf****ing possum. This piece of s**t. I swear, I'll catch him, get it above to the side of my house and he'll run under my f****ing and then he'll scratch under my desk. I'm not kidding! He looks like my possum!"

xQc noticed Tyler "Trainwreckstv" in his Twitch chat room and read the gambling streamer's comment out loud, saying:

"Wait, Train says what? Train says, 'Yo bro, he looks like the humans that woke up from getting pulled out of the Matrix.' Oh, yeah! He looks like, well, true actually! True! He looks like one of these dudes who spent like, f****ing 3,000 years in a f****ing in a coma. Like, in the ice chamber and they can walk out in the space, actually!"

Timestamp: 00:57:15

After the clip concluded, Felix asked what was so amusing about the situation and added:

"Man, look at these mothers**kers (the streamer points at the YouTube chat). Man, look at this chat. Anyway. Yeah, it is odd. What is going on with this guy, anyway? I don't really... Jesus!"

Fans react to xQc's take

The streamer's take was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 160 community members weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

xQc is a former Overwatch professional and one of the most popular content creators on Twitch. He started livestreaming on the Amazon-owned platform in 2016 and has 11,514,737 followers on his channel.

