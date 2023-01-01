Breaking down Trainwreckstv's 2022: Advisor for Kick, beef with Mizkif, controversies, and more

Popular internet personality Tyler "Trainwreckstv" was ranked as the third-most-watched Twitch streamer from the United States by Stream Charts. He is also one of the most popular Just Chatting and Gambling content creators on the Amazon-owned purple platform.

Tyler has frequently collaborated with some of the community's most prominent personalities, including Felix "xQc" and Dimitri "Greekgodx." He also participated in Twitch Rivals: Rust alongside xQc.

Nevertheless, 2022 was also the year when Trainwreckstv was involved in several controversies. He got into a Twitter feud with Matthew "Mizkif" and expressed divisive opinions on several issues. In this article, we'll look back at the streamer's year and delve into some of the most viral and controversial moments.

Recapping Trainwreckstv's 2022

1) Trainwreckstv joins the livestreaming platform Kick as a non-owner advisor

On December 6, 2022, the Arizona native took to Twitter to announce details about a brand new livestreaming platform called Kick. In a TwitLonger post, titled "PLATFORM UPDATE," he revealed that he had joined the Twitch competitor as a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive streamer:

He claimed that the Amazon-owned platform had deemed most content creators "irrelevant" and shared his thoughts on the contentious 50/50 revenue split adopted by Twitch. Tyler stated that Kick would provide every streamer with a subscriber button as well as a 95% to 5% subscription revenue split.

Ten days later (on December 17), the Canadian rapper and musician Drake hosted his first-ever Kick broadcast, attracting thousands of concurrent viewers to his official channel.

Unfortunately, the platform's initial reception wasn't all smooth sailing, as internet detective and YouTuber Coffeezilla claimed that Kick was allegedly owned by the cryptocurrency gambling platform, Stake, with his tweet stating:

"Trainwreck's new platform is owned by - wait for it... STAKE. That's why Kick is paying insane creator splits, they're owned by an offshore casino lmao. And it's the reason Train is moving, to continue the Stake cash cow."

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT



That’s why Kick is paying insane creator splits, they’re owned by an offshore casino lmao. And it’s the reason train is moving, to continue the Stake cash cow.



I wonder why Train didn’t tell people that 🤔 Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv



Read: PLATFORM UPDATERead: twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss6lub PLATFORM UPDATERead: twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss6lub Trainwreck’s new platform is owned by— wait for it…. STAKE.That’s why Kick is paying insane creator splits, they’re owned by an offshore casino lmao. And it’s the reason train is moving, to continue the Stake cash cow.I wonder why Train didn’t tell people that 🤔 twitter.com/Trainwreckstv/… Trainwreck’s new platform is owned by— wait for it…. STAKE. That’s why Kick is paying insane creator splits, they’re owned by an offshore casino lmao. And it’s the reason train is moving, to continue the Stake cash cow.I wonder why Train didn’t tell people that 🤔 twitter.com/Trainwreckstv/…

2) Trainwreckstv gets into a feud with Mizkif

In one of the most controversial moments this year, Trainwreckstv got into a heated argument with the One True King co-founder Mizkif. Following the ItsSliker scamming controversy, Mizkif shared an update on Twitter to request Twitch to ban gambling on the platform:

Fellow OTK co-founder Zack "Asmongold" also commented on the situation, questioning why ItsSliker was not banned from Twitch:

Asmongold's tweet during the controversy (Image via Twitter)

This was when Trainwreckstv joined the conversation, claiming that Asmongold's friends had decided to "wage their war" against him. He went on to state that they both knew why the "insecure little man" was acting this way:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @Asmongold @Twitch because your pals decided it was in their best interest to use & platform the very person that scammed everyone for his horse racing & tennis bets to somehow twist it and wager their war against me, and we both know deep down why the insecure little man is doing this @Asmongold @Twitch because your pals decided it was in their best interest to use & platform the very person that scammed everyone for his horse racing & tennis bets to somehow twist it and wager their war against me, and we both know deep down why the insecure little man is doing this

Mizkif responded to Tyler in a now-deleted tweet, accusing him of "scamming others" through a cryptocurrency project called the Jolt Coin:

Mizkif's now-deleted tweet in response to Trainwreckstv (Image via Sportskeeda)

This led to Tyler accusing Mizkif of covering up s*xual assault:

Twitch streamer's response to Mizkif's now-deleted tweet (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following this heated discussion, Twitch streamer AdrianahLee came forward with her story, alleging that CrazySlick s*xually assaulted her. She also watched a livestream clip in which Mizkif seemingly admitted to downplaying the accusations.

3) Trainwreckstv claims that he made $360 million by promoting gambling on his channel

On October 19, 2022, the 32-year-old streamer joined Georgie "Pokelawls" to play Overwatch 2. He dropped a bombshell during the livestream, claiming that he made a whopping $360 million while promoting gambling on his channel. He stated:

"You want some news to forget about everything you're talking about? Here you go. I'll release what I got paid since the beginning of my contract. I've been paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling. There you go. This is the information that I'll get you off for hating Poke."

Trainwreckstv continued further, saying that he had given away $70 million of the $360 million he made:

"You want to know what's crazy? Of that $360 million, I've given away, off-stream and on-stream, like, close to $70 million. $75 million."

A reaction thread featuring the streamer revealing his contractual details went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

4) Other viral moments

Earlier this year, on July 19, 2022, Tyler announced that he had partnered up with Rise Above The Disorder NGO to provide free mental healthcare. He donated $350,000 to the effort, which covered the cost for the first 12,000 sessions.

In another instance, Trainwreckstv surprised popular IRL Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" by giving the latter $120,000 in Bitcoin, allowing him to purchase his dream car, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

