"Kick is moving up fast" - Streaming community reacts as Drake hosts his first-ever broadcast on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform

Fans were left surprised after popular Canadian rapper Drake went live on Kick.com, the Trainwreckstv-backed platform. Those familiar with the Canadian artist will know that, like Trainwreckstv, the former is an avid gambler and has partaken in slots streams before, albeit on Twitch.

With Twitch now debarring the use of unlicensed gambling websites, which includes the hugely popular stake.com, Kick has stepped into the streaming scene by reshuffling the scenario with its policies that allow users to stream slots and other types of gambling websites.

The Canadian rapper, who is among the biggest artists in the world, went live on Kick and was seen broadcasting a roulette game on Stake.com. Seeing the platform pull its first major signing, one fan said this:

“Kick is moving up fast”

Kick features Drake playing roulette, leaves fans startled

Kick, which was launched earlier this month, has quickly moved up a gear by pulling off one of the biggest collaborations. Drake, whose first stream went on for roughly one-and-a-half hours, garnered a lot of comments and reactions.

His Kick profile has already managed to rack up over 17.3K followers in the span of a few hours. The stream, titled "Drake x Stake - Christmas Stream," has attracted over 6.6K views at the time of writing. During the stream, the Canadian also announced that he was offering giveaways worth over a million dollars.

The stream certainly raised a lot of eyebrows and fans were taken aback at the major pull done by Kick, just a few weeks after the inauguration. Here are some of the notable reactions made on Twitter:

Storm Taker @StormTaker_ @KickStreaming Thanks to the staff that put the hard work into putting this together. Hope you all get a good rest over the holidays. @KickStreaming Thanks to the staff that put the hard work into putting this together. Hope you all get a good rest over the holidays.

Throughout the stream, the rapper was seen donning a Napoli kit, the Italian team who are currently top of the table in Serie A. Recognizing the unique fashion choice, a couple of fans commented:

Further responses commended Kick for platforming the rapper:

abe @abearan123 @KickStreaming man this is crazy.. also great location, looks cozy @KickStreaming man this is crazy.. also great location, looks cozy

This user believes that the platform could take over the streaming community:

Although not confirmed, from the looks of it, the musician appears to have a contractual agreement with Stake.com. It remains to be seen if the rapper will make further streams on Kick.

The 36-year-old artist also went live on the purple platform at the same time he was broadcasting on Kick. However, the stream on Twitch only shared a single screen, which was the announcement of the stream that was going on Kick. It read:

"$2,000,000 GIVEAWAY BY DRAKE AT KICK.COM/DRAKE"

To read more about the newly launched Kick.com, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes