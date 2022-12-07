Trainwreckstv announces his first-ever livestream on Kick, claims he has to get things "somewhat optimized"

Popular slots streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" took to his Twitter account to clarify his association with the recently launched Kick, the latest streaming platform in town.

Earlier today, Tyler shared a Twitlonger post detailing his role with the platform. In his post, the streamer stated that he joined Kick as a "non-owner advisor" and "non-exclusive broadcaster."

In light of the announcement, he claimed he needs the platform to be "somewhat optimized" before making his debut stream. He posted:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv i know my core community was already expecting this and is already asleep, but i want to get some things at least somewhat optimized before i do my first test stream, will actually 100% for sure this time be live at 330PM PST first on twitch, then on kick.com/trainwreckstv i know my core community was already expecting this and is already asleep, but i want to get some things at least somewhat optimized before i do my first test stream, will actually 100% for sure this time be live at 330PM PST first on twitch, then on kick.com/trainwreckstv

Trainwreckstv to go live on Twitch for the last time?

Trainwreckstv has announced that he will most definitely be joining Kick due to several reasons. However, he expressed his wish to wait a little longer before making his first livestream on the platform.

Before making his Kick debut, Tyler said he would go live at around 3 pm PST (5 am IST), possibly to discuss his switch. He stated:

"be live at 330PM PST first on twitch, then on http://kick.com/trainwreckstv"

Whether it will be his last stream on Twitch is not yet known. In his Twitlonger post, Trainwreckstv mentioned that he would be streaming non-exclusively on Kick, which means he is free to stream on other platforms.

Fans have already shared a host of reactions to his latest tweet. Here are some of the notable ones:

FaZe Ronaldo @StableRonaldo @Trainwreckstv any chance you can help me get my name, they done stole it lil bro @Trainwreckstv any chance you can help me get my name, they done stole it lil bro

LilChampignon @LilChampignon1



Site peaked in traffic earlier and was stress-tested for the first time. Most valuable for the platform!



Let's KICK it🦍 @Trainwreckstv Of course! Was good you gave enough time between announcement and first stream.Site peaked in traffic earlier and was stress-tested for the first time. Most valuable for the platform!Let's KICK it🦍 @Trainwreckstv Of course! Was good you gave enough time between announcement and first stream.Site peaked in traffic earlier and was stress-tested for the first time. Most valuable for the platform! Let's KICK it🦍❤️

DYNAMiX @LetsNovaStream @Trainwreckstv Thats midnight for me, Hope i can atlest watch a bit before imma head to bed. Feel urself hugged ma man @Trainwreckstv Thats midnight for me, Hope i can atlest watch a bit before imma head to bed. Feel urself hugged ma man

For those wondering, the Amazon-owned platform allows Twitch partners to stream on separate websites, just not concurrently.

Tyler also made an earlier tweet regarding Kick. He urged fans to remain patient, as the dev team was working on various bug issues on the platform. He posted:

"please be patient with everything, i am advising them to get all the integrations needed situated asap"

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv please be patient with everything, i am advising them to get all the integrations needed situated asap, mod tools will be updated & modernized & the 10,000 other things to make your stream experience comfortable are on their way. for now, follow - kick.com/trainwreckstv please be patient with everything, i am advising them to get all the integrations needed situated asap, mod tools will be updated & modernized & the 10,000 other things to make your stream experience comfortable are on their way. for now, follow - kick.com/trainwreckstv

What are the problems faced by Kick users?

Since the website is still in development, several bugs and glitches have appeared. Fans have taken to Tyler's tweets to express their issues. Here are some of the complaints that fans have put forward:

Tyler @CornCupTV @Trainwreckstv My verification code isn't working? Is that a known issue? @Trainwreckstv My verification code isn't working? Is that a known issue?

FRESHY @FRESHY_GG @Trainwreckstv @DJSCHEME_ id like to full caps my name. any plans for that? @Trainwreckstv @DJSCHEME_ id like to full caps my name. any plans for that?

Trainwreckstv has responded to most entreaties so far, claiming that the website is working on fixing the issues.

It should be noted that upon entering the website, one can see that Kick is still in its "Beta" stage. This simply means that further changes and fixes are expected in the coming weeks.

With Kick now up and running, engagement with the platform is at an all-time high. To read more about the platform, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes