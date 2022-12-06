"This looks a lot like Twitch": HasanAbi gives his opinion on Trainwreckstv's new streaming platform Kick

"HasanAbi" Piker has weighed in on Kick.com, the relatively new streaming platform that Trainwrecks announced he would be a part of going forward.

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has been hinting at creating his own streaming platform for months now after becoming disillusioned with Twitch and its policies. The streaming community was excited about how Kick was planning on tackling revenue splits and TOS.

HasanAbi took a look at the website after reading Trainwrecks' announcement while streaming. He mentioned that the layout of the website was similar to that of Twitch:

"This looks a lot like Twitch."

HasanAbi explains why he wants Trainwreck's new streaming platform to be successful

While talking about Kick, one of HasanAbi's audience members pointed out that he was already on a thumbnail on the website because someone was watching his stream:

"Someone is just watching my stream on there? Good for them, dude. Ey, killing it."

HasanAbi was surprised after a viewer informed him that OTK Networks was on Kick:

"OTK Network is on there? That's crazy."

Timestamp 4:03:41

The streamer stated that he had no qualms with a new platform coming up to compete with Twitch or YouTube as long as it had the appropriate measures in place to prevent anyone from abusing it for nefarious means:

"Look, I'm not a hater, okay? More competition in this regard, as long as there's like adequate terms of service. And like, no predation happening on the platform, which will be very difficult to run. I'm happy for it. I want Kick to thrive. I want it to thrive so much."

HasanAbi mentioned that he was looking forward to an alternate streaming platform that would give Twitch a run for its money. According to him, more competition in the streaming space would result in better offers for streamers and content creators:

"I want it to thrive so much that one day Kick is like, 'Yo Hasan. We want you on the platform. We'll give you millions of dollars for it.' You know what I mean? That kind of competition is only good for every streamer, okay? I hope that this website thrives. I have no issue with it whatsoever."

He then read a comment that referred to some statements made by Trainwreckstv a few weeks ago about having enough money to buy Pokimane and Hasan:

"'Then Train will prove he can buy you and Poki if it's successful.' Yeah."

HasanAbi also joked about giving Trainwreckstv some free advertising with his positive take on Kick:

"I just gave Train the greatest marketing I ever could have for his new website. You don't have to pay for this one, but next time. Listen. Next time, I'm charging."

Reddit reactions to the clip

Here's how Redditors of r/LivestreamFail reacted to Kick:

Here are a few of the major features that are supposedly coming to Kick, according to Trainwreckstv:

95/5 revenue split, with streamers keeping 95% of the profits from subscriptions. Donations will not be charged by Kick. Clear TOS without unambiguous rules.

Although the community has generally been quite appreciative of Trainwreckstv's commitment, many are skeptical about the platform's success in the long run. The website still has 'Beta' etched on its banner, so most are reserving judgment and waiting to see how Kick develops over time.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes