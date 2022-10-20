Twitch star Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam has claimed that he's made a staggering $360 million over the last 16 months by promoting gambling on his streams.

He made the revelation during a recent livestream where he played Overwatch 2 with fellow streamers like Pokelawls and Mendo.

Trainwreck did not specify if the $360 million was his gross earnings or if it included any winnings or money lost on gambling in online casinos. He only said it was how much he has earned since the beginning of his contract with Stake.

The slots streamer did not provide any evidence supporting the figure, so it may be best to take his claim with a grain of salt.

He said during the livestream:

"You want some news to forget about everything you're talking about? Here you go. I'll release what I got paid since the beginning of my contract. I've been paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling."

Trainwreck calls out HasanAbi, Pokimane, and Ludwig for criticizing him and his promotion of gambling

At the beginning of his contract with online casino Stake, Trainwreck claimed that his deal was worth $1 million per month. While making $12 million per year is nothing to scoff at, it pales in comparison to the $360 million total earnings he claimed to have received since the beginning of his contract.

In February of this year, the content creator claimed that the $1 million per month figure was no longer accurate and that he was making "much more."

In the recent Overwatch 2 livestream, he claimed his contract was now netting him closer to $22.5 million per month for a total of $360 million.

There is some plausibility to this claim, assuming that this amount was gross earnings and included money made via gambling on Stake. The Twitch star has previously claimed that he has been "gambling raw" in his slots streams. This means that he uses his own money rather than an allotted amount given to him by the sponsor.

While Pokelawls, Mendo, and others expressed their disbelief at the outlandish figure Trainwreck gave, he claimed it to be the truth. He also took the opportunity to call out big streamers that have been critical of him and his promotion of gambling, namely HasanAbi, Pokimane, and Ludwig.

He said:

"I could buy Hasan, Poki, and Ludwig altogether and sell them and buy them again."

Full Squad Gaming @fullsquadgaming Trainwreck revealed that he made $360 million for the 16 months of gambling streams Trainwreck revealed that he made $360 million for the 16 months of gambling streams 😮 https://t.co/K668hEIqSb

While it is safe to assume that Trainwreck brings in millions of dollars via his gambling streams, the $360 million total he claims to have made seems unfathomable.

Unless further evidence is provided by the streamer, it is a claim that probably should not be taken at face value.

